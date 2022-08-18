ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Lunchroom brawl erupts at Rome High Thursday; charges pending. Police tracking an increase in student fights three weeks into the new school year.

By jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago

Additional fights are being reported at Rome High School, including a brawl during lunch Thursday that remains under investigation.

Students and parents are sharing cellphone video yet again, this time showing the fight among three young women. Officers continue to sort out the details and will be filing additional charges, says Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett.

At least 11 students already have been charged this week following similar brawls at the high school. One fight led to five arrests; a second one ended with six arrests. Charges have included battery, terroristic threats and obstruction. Several students, age 17, have been booked into the Floyd County Jail following their arrest at the high school.

Burnett says so far this year, officers "have seen an increase in student fights. Some are carryovers and it seems some are for attention-getting or school disruption. Some may even be for social media hits."

The fights follow a series of escalating safety concerns at Rome High soon after classes began on July 29.

On Aug. 3 and 4, two students were found in possession of stolen, loaded Glocks; one was 15, the other 16. Both were charged.In-person classes were canceled the following day as teachers underwent additional safety training.The following Monday, students were required to start entering the school through specific spots, allowing for checks of backpacks, coats, hoodies and such. That practice was expanded to Rome Middle School starting Aug. 12.On Saturday the school board approved nearly $400,000 to buy Evolv weapon detection systems for both schools.This week, multiple fights have been reported with criminal charges now coming from at least three of them.

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia.

