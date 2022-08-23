ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Canadian banks face Q3 earnings declines on provisions, markets woes

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLWVo_0hML2hsl00

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This August 18 story corrects to say banks begin reporting results on Tuesday)

Canadian banks are expected to post declines in profits on average in the third quarter as a murky economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses (PCL) while market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management results, analysts and investors said.

The banks, which will begin reporting quarterly results next Tuesday, will benefit from increased margins from higher interest rates while loan growth remains strong despite some slowing in mortgage lending, helping offset declines elsewhere.

Canada's Big Six banks - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia , Bank of Montreal (BMO) (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and National Bank of Canada - are expected to report an average drop of 3.7% in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from both the previous quarter and a year earlier.

Most of the banks have beaten profit expectations over the past several quarters, as assets under management, and deals and trading revenues soared, and PCLs remained low, offsetting pressure on margins from record-low interest rates. These are now reversing. read more

"Rising interest rates are a tailwind," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, who expects margins to go up five to six basis points across the group. "The offsetting headwind is provisions. They've been negative at many of the banks for five or six quarters, which is not normal."

Excluding provisions and taxes, Credit Suisse analysts estimate average earnings growth of 6% from a year ago and 3% from the prior quarter.

Banks may also slow the pace of share buybacks "to preserve capital for a potential downturn," Barclays analysts said.

Analysts expect the biggest EPS reductions from a year earlier at RBC and BMO, which have the largest capital markets businesses. Toronto's stock index lost 10% during the banks' fiscal third quarter. (.GSPTSE)

Scotiabank and TD, with smaller exposure to markets, are expected to be the best performers.

Investors and analysts are also expecting updates on major deals by BMO and TD in the United States, in particular the latter's acquisition of First Horizon (FHN.N), which is expected to close by the end of November but could face regulatory challenges. read more

"It will be a pretty inordinate and undue amount of political interference," if it were blocked, Madden said. "Ultimately, it probably ends up closing, but maybe it drags" into 2023.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Powell speech, futures slide, oil rises

Stock futures slip ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech. U.S. equity futures were trading lower ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed gathering in Jackson Hole. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% ahead of the opening bell. Oil is heading for a winning week. West...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Royal Bank Of Canada#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q3#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Bank Of Montreal#National Bank Of Canada
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Canada's CIBC reports lower profit on higher expenses, loan-loss provisions

(Reuters) -Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, which declined from a year earlier as higher expenses and provisions for credit losses outweighed strong lending growth, and as capital markets earnings fell. Net income, excluding one-off items, fell to C$1.85 per share for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?

Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Canada's Royal Bank Earnings Disappoint, National Bank Beats

(Reuters) -Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) on Wednesday missed analyst estimates for third-quarter profit, while National Bank of Canada did slightly better than expected, as the former's capital markets business weighed on earnings while the latter's helped lift them. Canadian banks, which have mostly outperformed market expectations in recent quarters,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

561K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy