Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Perform Together At Central Park Tour Closer
For the past month, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have all been on the road together on The Wild Hearts Tour, an event where each of them played a set and often came out to perform with each other. That tour wrapped up this past weekend with...
Stereogum
Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE
Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “Nothing Special”
For many years, Will Sheff has been the driving force behind the brainy indie band Okkervil River. This fall, Sheff will step away from his band and release Nothing Special, his first-ever solo album. In different sessions, Sheff recorded the new LP with producers John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore. Peers like Cassandra Jenkins and Christian Lee Hutson make contributions. We’ve posted Sheff’s first single “Estrangement Zone,” and now Sheff has also shared his album’s title track.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
RELATED PEOPLE
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.
Stereogum
Alice Boman – “Feels Like A Dream” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
The Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has been putting out music for nearly a decade, and Mike Hadreas, the musician known to most of us as Perfume Genius, is a fan. This fall, Boman will release The Space Between, the new album that she recorded with Charli XCX/Robyn collaborator Patrik Berger. For the new single “Feels Like A Dream,” Boman teams up with Perfume Genius.
Stereogum
The National – “Weird Goodbyes” (Feat. Bon Iver)
The National and Bon Iver have a long track record of collaboration on all kinds of projects, including Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s side band Big Red Machine, the Eaux Claires festival, the 37d03d artist collective and record label, etc. Since the release of the National’s I Am Easy To Find and Bon Iver’s i,i in 2019, the two bands’ histories have become even more intertwined via their participation in the Taylor Swift Extended Universe. And now they’ve recorded a collaborative single using their most well-known monikers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue
The stoner metal gods Sleep are bringing their swan song Dopesmoker to streaming platforms this Friday, and they’re releasing two new physical variants of the album in tandem with Third Man Records. One of those variants is your standard black vinyl situation and can be pre-ordered starting Friday. The other variant includes “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” from Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis encapsulated in PVC. That’s right: They pressed weed into their album.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Rachika Nayar Heaven Come Crashing
Rachika Nayar is sinister, playful, traumatic, ecstatic — often all in the course of the same song. Such an extreme range of emotions might be disjointed in someone else’s hands, but Nayar makes all those feelings part of the same continuum. Hers is music you play late at night, or early in the morning — when you’re just tired or wired enough to start to disassociate, when your mind is eager to wander and think about everything and nothing at the same time.
Stereogum
Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces “Lost Album” Unfold, Co-Produced By Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker
Earlier this year, the French musician Melody Prochet released a new album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal. And later this year, Prochet is reissuing her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The reissue will be accompanied by Unfold, described as the...
Stereogum
Babehoven – “I’m On Your Team”
The dreamy indie rock act Babehoven first appeared on this site in 2018, when they were getting to release their debut EP Sleep. Since then, Babehoven have released a few more EPs, and they’ve also gone through some geographic and lineup changes. Whereas band mastermind Maya Bon was formerly based in Portland and LA, she’s now all set up in Hudson, New York. And where Babehoven was once a full band, it’s now primarily the team of Maya Bon and producer Ryan Albert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48
Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48. Anstis joined...
Comments / 0