Rachika Nayar is sinister, playful, traumatic, ecstatic — often all in the course of the same song. Such an extreme range of emotions might be disjointed in someone else’s hands, but Nayar makes all those feelings part of the same continuum. Hers is music you play late at night, or early in the morning — when you’re just tired or wired enough to start to disassociate, when your mind is eager to wander and think about everything and nothing at the same time.

