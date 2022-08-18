Get Back to Nature With the Reebok Nano X2 Adventure Shoe

Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok have been at the forefront of a training shoe revolution with the popular Nano model becoming a staple at the CrossFit Games, and a go-to sneaker for those that need the convenience of owning footwear that can handle both the gym and the streets. And, with the announcement of the Nano X2 Adventure, Reebok are offering a set of upgraded features that will take your workouts outside of the gym and even further off the beaten track. M&F takes a look.

With added durability for wild workouts, the Nano X2 Adventure acknowledges the need for versatile footwear and follows in similar footsteps to both its original version, and Under Armour’s Charged Bandit Trail Running Shoe, while maintaining specific attributes that make the Nano’s so great for a varied array of workouts. If you like the sound of a shoe that can be worn for a solid indoor gym sessions, hikes, or intense park workouts, then the Nano X2 Adventure could be king of the hill.

What’s new with the Nano X2 Adventure?

In terms of trail walks or hiking, the Adventure X2 is well equipped with a nylon ripstop upper meaning that you are less likely to tear the shoe against rocks or trees. The design also offers reflective materials so that you will be visible in the dark or while out on the road. Durability has been bolstered with a more rugged lug outsole and Reebok’s Floatride Energy Foam is also on board for your comfort and responsiveness, offering some shock-absorption for those heavy runs.

The Nano X2 Adventure has a lateral and medial thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) heel clip for performance and flexibility without compromising on the sturdiness of the shoe’s structure. For many wearers, this updated heel clip with provide better ankle support.

When will the Reebok Nano X2 Adventure be released?

You can purchase this new training shoe from August 24, 2022 in three different color styles. Pure grey with core black and classic teal Pure grey with bold purple and orange flare Orange flare with core black and solar acid yellow

The price for both the men’s and women’s options is $140. Reebok Unlocked members can get their hands (or their feet) on the Nano X2 Adventure from August 18. A “Jurassic World” themed design is coming soon.

What is the verdict on the Nano X2 Adventure?

Reebok continues to bridge the gaps in our various daily lifestyle demands, allowing us to have go-to footwear that can stand up to the daily grind. While elite runners will likely opt for a more specifically tailored running shoe, and super-heavy lifters may benefit from a sneaker with less toe spring, there’s no doubt that the X2 Adventure will find a place among those who like to workout in the gym but still love to get outdoors for nightly jogs or dexterous dog walks. Oh, and they look pretty great too.