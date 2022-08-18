ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Gilda's Club to hold annual walk and fundraiser Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is scheduled to hold its annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s to support its cancer and grief programs. The program helps people of all ages impacted by cancer or grieving the loss of loved ones at no cost. The...
Grand Rapids company to help fill monkeypox vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company has been selected to assist with the delivery of the JYNNEOS monkeypox (MPV) vaccine. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) has partnered with Bavarian Nordic to fill and complete MPV vaccines, the Grand Rapids manufacturer tells us. “We are happy to play...
Ms. Wheelchair America contest comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

22 contestants are coming to West Michigan to compete for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America. What makes this competition stand out is that it's no beauty contest; these women will be judged based on advocacy, achievement, and presentation as a representative of people with disabilities. Ali Ingersoll, Ms....
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
Montague man wins $751,265 in Fantasy 5 drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A man from Montague is $751,265 richer after playing Fantasy 5!. The Michigan Lottery says 78-year-old William Chamberlain Jr. matched all five numbers in a drawing on Aug. 12. Those numbers were 01-06-26-28-29. “I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in...
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
