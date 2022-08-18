Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash
(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
95.3 MNC
More reports of car break-ins in Goshen
There are more reports of car break-ins in Goshen. Late Sunday morning, Aug. 21, a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson contacted police that during the early morning hours, he caught two individuals on his security cameras going through three vehicles, one of which was in his driveway. Though...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
Chicago Robber Follows Victims Back To Houses, Armed With Crowbar
An alert was issued and the suspect is still on the loose.
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
WNDU
95.3 MNC
Violence investigation leads to arrest, recovery of firearms, drugs
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Kendrick Portis, 38, of Michigan City was taken into custody in conjunction with this investigation.
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A murder charge was filed in connection with a fatal shooting in La Porte last week. John McCaw, 62, is being held in La Porte County Jail without bond. McCaw was taken into custody following the Thursday evening shooting and then charged Sunday after La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos ruled that the evidence gathered by investigators was sufficient for McCaw to answer the allegations.
max983.net
UPDATE: Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Coroner Investigate Fatal Accident
More information has been released regarding a fatal accident in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and emergency responders were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. ET where it was found that Emily J. Carr, 17, of Argos allegedly failed to yield to the right-of-way of traffic at the intersection at 18th Road and U.S. 31. Carr was traveling east on 18th Road at the time while a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Jowuana M. Edmond of Chicago was traveling on U.S. 31. The two vehicles collided at that intersection.
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
lakecentralnews.com
Group Robbery at Schererville Dick´s Sporting Goods
On Sat. Aug. 20, the local Dick´s Sporting Goods caught the attention of the media. After visuals of police lights, yellow crime scene tape, and ambulances, news stations like NBC5 were on the scene. Around 4 p.m., the local athletic store was alerted by the Merrillville location about a...
