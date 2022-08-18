Read full article on original website
Catamount Club Announces Purple Zone Details for Season Opening Games
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Catamount Club and Western Carolina Athletics are excited to announce Purple Zone information for the 2022 football season. Catamount Club Purple Zones will have a slightly different look than in recent years but promises to continue to be a fun and engaging away game experience.
WCU Men’s Golf, Tim Eckberg Announce 2022-23 Schedule
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina men's golf and head coach Tim Eckberg today announced a 10-event seasonal schedule that includes four tournaments in the fall semester and six in the spring. The Catamounts are hosting a pair of events including the JT Poston Intercollegiate in late September and the Sea Palms Intercollegiate in Georgia in March 2023.
