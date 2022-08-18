ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kyle McCord wants to stay true to himself: 'I'm not going to try to be CJ'

Kyle McCord is in a good place as Ohio State’s backup quarterback. He’s well-positioned to take over the reigns of the Buckeyes offense next season, or this season if the unfortunate situation should arise. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud is set for a fantastic year, but there’s a reason the backup position is needed. If that should happen, McCord will be ready.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Lathan Ransom impressing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles in fall camp

Lathan Ransom took a step forward in 2021, turning into a depth piece for Ohio State’s defense. He saw action in the secondary for the Buckeyes and was also a key piece of special teams coverage. Unfortunately, it was that special team’s coverage that led to an injury for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes

No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

