Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes back to school with first test Sept. 3The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upcoming and ongoing exhibitions in Columbus art museumsThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer shares early thoughts on Ohio State-Notre Dame top-5 showdown in Week 1
Urban Meyer expects a great game in Columbus in Week 1. In a wide-ranging interview with Dan Dakich on Don’t At Me, Meyer was asked to share his thoughts on No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State. Dakich asked Meyer if he thinks the Irish can hang with the defending Rose Bowl champions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day complimentary of competitive balance between Ohio State offense, defense during camp
Ryan Day and Ohio State are gearing up for a season-opening Top 5 matchup in Columbus against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The No. 2 Buckeyes will obviously want to avoid getting the 2022 campaign off to the wrong start as they seek their 3rd College Football Playoff appearance in the last 5 seasons and 5th overall.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle McCord wants to stay true to himself: 'I'm not going to try to be CJ'
Kyle McCord is in a good place as Ohio State’s backup quarterback. He’s well-positioned to take over the reigns of the Buckeyes offense next season, or this season if the unfortunate situation should arise. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud is set for a fantastic year, but there’s a reason the backup position is needed. If that should happen, McCord will be ready.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles less concerned about Ohio State defense following progress of fall camp
Jim Knowles is feeling good about where his defensive unit is with the season opener getting closer and closer by the minute. Especially now that the corners are starting to get healthy. His confidence in the defense has gone up more and more throughout the offseason. Knowles concerns are very...
saturdaytradition.com
Lathan Ransom impressing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles in fall camp
Lathan Ransom took a step forward in 2021, turning into a depth piece for Ohio State’s defense. He saw action in the secondary for the Buckeyes and was also a key piece of special teams coverage. Unfortunately, it was that special team’s coverage that led to an injury for...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day thrilled with progress of Jim Knowles' defense, tabs 2 potential breakout candidates for 2022
Ryan Day will have a new DC on his staff in Jim Knowles. Knowles has been impressing Day this offseason. 1 of the things that Knowles has realized is how different the talent is in Columbus. Knowles comes from Oklahoma State, and has had to change the defense to fit what Ohio State has per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes
No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
