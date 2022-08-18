Dabate gets 65 years jail

Buy Now Retired Connecticut State Police Lt. Wayne Rioux, foreground, speaks for the family as they and some friends gather outside the court after Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of his wife Connie in December 2015, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Rockville Superior Court in Vernon. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

VERNON — A Superior Court Judge on Thursday sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Connie Dabate, completing the long search for justice in the case.

“Today is a culmination of almost seven years of stress and anxiety, hurt and pain for the Margotta family. Today kind of brought that a little bit to an end,” family spokesman Wayne Rioux said after the sentencing.