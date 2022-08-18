ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabate gets 65 years jail

 3 days ago
VERNON — A Superior Court Judge on Thursday sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Connie Dabate, completing the long search for justice in the case.

“Today is a culmination of almost seven years of stress and anxiety, hurt and pain for the Margotta family. Today kind of brought that a little bit to an end,” family spokesman Wayne Rioux said after the sentencing.

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police. Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court. The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple’s home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew national attention, with the unusual Fitbit evidence and details of Richard Dabate’s affair with a woman who was pregnant at the time of the killing and later gave birth to their child. The sentencing hearing included emotional testimony by Connie Dabate’s relatives.
