Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington AG, West Coast states oppose major gas pipeline expansion project
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the three West Coast states in a challenge to a $335 million pipeline improvement project to increase the flow of Canadian natural gas to the Northwest and California. The Monday filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from Ferguson and the Oregon and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Half of WA residents eligible for free or discounted hospital care
Aug. 23—Millions of Washingtonians recently became eligible for free or discounted hospital care after an update to a state law went into effect last month, a significant step toward eliminating residents' costly medical debts. The original law, know as "charity care," was passed in 1989 and requires hospitals to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna released from California jail after posting bail
Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has been released from a California jail as she awaits extradition to Yakima County on a sex charge. Bertha Cerna, 40, was released Sunday evening from the Orange County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was arrested Aug. 14 on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging her with a count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
COVID-19 is on the decline in the Tri-Cities, says Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. It still is not too far below the peak seen in January — the height of the original omicron variant. But the number of people hospitalized for the disease remains much lower that it was during the winter.
Comments / 0