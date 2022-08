Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'We'll see'

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in preparation for this weekend’s preseason matchup, quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for personal reasons.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously that Brady would return sometime after Saturday’s game against the Titans.

When asked after Thursday’s practice about a date for Brady’s return, Bowles remained vague and general about any timetable (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).

Bowles previously said Brady’s extended absence was planned long before training camp.