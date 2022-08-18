Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Fresh Peach Tea
When summer's days seem hottest and longest, the orchards bless us with a bounty of fresh peaches. And between cobblers and ice cream, the cook's quest to quickly use the treasured fruit before it ruins is frenzied. But as is true with so many fresh Southern fruits and vegetables, peaches...
BHG
How to Make DIY Cold Foam Just Like a Coffee Shop
For decades, steamed and frothed milk has been used to top lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and more. As of 2018, Starbucks introduced a similar but new concept nationwide: cold foam. Similar to both of those light-as-air toppings, Starbucks' signature cold foam has since been recreated by competitors like Dunkin' and Jamba Juice—and by creative at-home coffee baristas.
Cali-Baja fish tacos: Try the delicious recipe
Summer means sun, sand and a slower pace of life. It may also mean these delicious fish tacos are on deck. "Whenever I bite into these fish tacos, I'm transported to the surf and the sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico," said Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and television host.
SheKnows
A Complete List of the Best Store-Bought BBQ Sauces — Including Ina Garten’s Favorite
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Hosting a chill summer barbecue is easier said than done. A lot goes into planning a backyard barbecue – crafting the perfect menu, running to the store, food prep, setup, tending to a hot grill, fending off bugs! To help minimize the stress and make things easier on yourself, consider buying strategic items for your backyard bash from the grocery store. Knowing when to lean on store-bought items that taste just as good if not better than homemade is the real key to low-stress summer hosting.
Instant Pot Black Beans
Put the can opener aside: These cooked-from-scratch black beans are infused with flavor that you just can’t get from the grocery store and they are not as intimidating to cook as you might think. The Instant Pot really revolutionized cooking beans at home. It’s fast and you don’t need to monitor a pot on the stovetop. No soak, super creamy, and so easy you’ll never want to open a can again.
The Daily South
How to Soften Butter
Diving in on a baking project? Don't forget to soften the butter first!. Softened butter is used in a variety of recipes, from yellow cake and pound cake to your favorite cookies and buttercream frosting. Softened butter is also used to make compound butter, which can easily enhance the flavor and look of a dish.
I Tried the Ooni Pizza Oven—And Backyard Pizza Nights Will Never Be the Same
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. While you can make homemade pizza in the oven, it usually doesn’t...
The Daily South
Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch
Few Southerners can resist the temptation of a perfectly crispy fried onion ring. While many of our favorite barbecue joints have onion rings on the menu, there's nothing better than making them at home so you can enjoy the ultimate Southern appetizer at its crispiest state, fresh from the fryer and almost too hot to handle.
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Pork Loin
An easy and tasty fix-it and forget-it meal, this Crock Pot Pork Loin is a delicious and impressive dinner for any night of the week!. You know how much I love my crock pot. It is one of the most used kitchen appliances that I own. And crock pot recipes are some of my most popular recipes on the blog. I love when I can just throw together a meal and come back to it later and it's ready to go. This Crock Pot Pork Loin is just that. It uses simple ingredients to create a ton of flavor for the most tender pork. Serve this Crock Pot Pork Loin sliced with some of your favorite side dishes and you have a great dinner meal that the whole family will enjoy.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
Meatball rolls
These are the perfect little sandwiches for serving as appetizers at parties and they're actually very delicious to dunk into a bowl of gravy. Plus, they're yummy served with spaghetti, as well as any type of dipping sauce, whether it be a cheese sauce, red pasta sauce, or a marinara sauce.
Allrecipes.com
Corned Beef Egg Roll
Stir together coleslaw, 3 tablespoons water, salt, and pepper in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave until lightly steamed, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Shred corned beef with hands or kitchen scissors, and add to coleslaw mixture along with Swiss cheese. Stir until evenly combined.
One Green Planet
Carrot Cake Loaf with Streusel Topping [Vegan]
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white (spoon and leveled) 1 cup carrots, peeled and finely grated (about 1 large) 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white. 2 tablespoons brown sugar. 1 tablespoon vegan butter. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Preparation. Preheat oven to...
reviewed.com
The Best Whiskey Glasses of 2022
Whether you love to host poker night or are a fan of collecting whiskey, it’s good to have a set or two of reliable whiskey glasses handy. There are so many types of whiskey glasses, from ones that are designed with fun in mind to ergonomic shapes and ones made for portability.
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious way to use up your summer zucchini, making chips in the air fryer is the answer! They’re low-carb, seasoned to perfection, and perfectly golden and crispy!
This Retro Breakfast Station Is The Only Device You’ll Need Each Morning
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Living in a Brooklyn apartment means that I need to conserve as much space as I possibly can. This is especially the case in the kitchen, where there just isn’t enough countertop space or cabinets to store all the appliances that I might want to own. While I may live in a shoebox, that certainly doesn’t mean I want to live without the kitchen appliances that are most vital to me: the toaster and the coffee maker. Nostalgia allowed me to have both without...
How To Cook A Perfect Burger On A Grill, According To Chefs
The right size to make your patties, how not to season them and more great tips.
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
