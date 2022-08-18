The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 17 HOURS AGO