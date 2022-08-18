Read full article on original website
Water conservation requested for Maui Island
The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali
The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures
7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process
During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
16 Seabury Hall students receive first AP Capstone Diplomas on Maui
Seabury Hall, a private prep school in Makawao, conferred AP Capstone Diplomas to 16 students in the inaugural program. The AP Capstone Diplomas program was piloted at Seabury Hall during the 2021-22 school year and is the only one on Maui, according to a Seabury Hall press release. The program...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
Haleakalā volunteer service opportunities, Sept. 3-6
Volunteer service at Haleakalā National Park on Sept. 6. The Friends of Haleakalā National Park host a morning of volunteer service at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery or museum in the /summit District, from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On the first...
New exhibit features “Infinite Night” by photographer Stan Honda
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Infinite Night, Photography by Stan Honda in Schaefer International Gallery from Sept. 6 through Oct. 22. This solo exhibition will present the work of New York-based photojournalist Stan Honda, highlighting his residency at Haleakalā National Park and other works from his national parks night skies project.
East Maui man arrested after allegedly firing gunshots
Maui police have launched a terroristic threatening and reckless endangering case into an incident reported at a home in East Maui early Saturday morning. A 53-year-old Hāna man reported that at approximately 5 a.m. that morning, he saw an unknown individual, possibly a poacher, on private property. The victim...
