Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Lawson Hachmeister, ACHS boys’ golf

Senior Lawson Hachmeister helped the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team to a runner-up finish in the Jesse Peck Invitational on Aug. 15 at Briarwood Golf Club. He carded a 77 to place 10th as an individual. On Wednesday, Hachmeister shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish fifth in a triangular...
Q & A with former Ankeny youth soccer coach Candice Fabry

One of my favorite guests ever on the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast was Candice Fabry, who appeared on Episode 24 in November of 2018 to discuss the #MeTooMovement. Here is a link to that podcast:. Candice, who lived in Ankeny at the time, was previously the general manager and coach...
