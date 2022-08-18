Read full article on original website
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
‘The boys battled’: Jaguars edge SEP, Valley in triangular at Copper Creek
A week ago, the Southeast Polk boys’ golf team traveled to Ankeny and defeated Ankeny Centennial on its home course to win the Jesse Peck Invitational at Briarwood Golf Club. On Monday, the Jaguars returned the favor. Centennial shot a 311 to win a CIML Conference triangular meet at...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘This team can do big things’: Jaguars ready to compete in new conference
Throughout most of her tenure as the Ankeny Centennial volleyball coach, Jessica Rinehart has had some of the state’s best players on her roster–from Jaali Winters to Kenna Sauer to Devyn Robinson just to name a few. Now, the Jaguars will head into the 2022 season without even...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Lawson Hachmeister, ACHS boys’ golf
Senior Lawson Hachmeister helped the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team to a runner-up finish in the Jesse Peck Invitational on Aug. 15 at Briarwood Golf Club. He carded a 77 to place 10th as an individual. On Wednesday, Hachmeister shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish fifth in a triangular...
ankenyfanatic.com
Q & A with former Ankeny youth soccer coach Candice Fabry
One of my favorite guests ever on the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast was Candice Fabry, who appeared on Episode 24 in November of 2018 to discuss the #MeTooMovement. Here is a link to that podcast:. Candice, who lived in Ankeny at the time, was previously the general manager and coach...
Comments / 0