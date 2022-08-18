Read full article on original website
Aug 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N) tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's (CINE.L) warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading.
