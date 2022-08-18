ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will BBBY Stock Go Private After Ryan Cohen's Stock Sell-Off?

BBBY stock fell -38.44 percent so far today on Friday, August 19, contributing to a near 50-percent fall over the last two days. In the three weeks leading up to this, shares for Bed Bath & Beyond steadily climbed, gaining more than 400 percent in the process to a peak of $23.08 (still lower than the company’s YTD peak of $27.23 in late March).
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Might File for Bankruptcy

Recovering from the COVID-19 slump has been tough for retailers, especially those selling discretionary goods. Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE: BBBY) is among them. Whereas its stock is still popular among Reddit traders (WallStreetBets was instrumental in triggering a short squeeze in Bed Bath & Beyond as well as GameStop and AMC Entertainment), the company might face bankruptcy amid falling sales and soaring debt.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Short-Swing Profit Rule: When and to Whom Does It Apply?

As a rule, company insiders can't profit from short-term trades to the detriment of the company. This is where the short-swing profit rule comes into the picture. Here's the short-swing profit rule explained. Article continues below advertisement. In the U.S., the short-swing rule was a federal securities law enforced by...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Freeman
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Might Be Considering Deal With Neuralink Competitor Synchron

Along with being the richest person on earth, Elon Musk has always been an innovator at heart. He practically changed the face of transportation with Tesla and its EV vehicles, rising against all odds. Musk also co-founded a neurotechnology startup, Neuralink, in 2016, through which he wanted to develop implantable BMI (brain-machine interface). Originally, he envisioned the devices to be ready by 2020, but that didn't happen. Reuters reported that Musk has contacted Neuralink’s competitor Synchron about a possible deal.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Investors#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bath Beyond Stock Falls#Rc Ventures#Sec#Bed Bath Beyond
MarketRealist

GARP Stocks to Know About in the Second Half of 2022

Not all stocks are GARP stocks. GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks have unique fundamentals that suggest a promising outlook, even in a tough market. As Christopher Harvey, a Wells Fargo analyst, puts it, “In this slowing-growth, recessionary environment we continue to favor GARP-y names that will be able to sustain decent earnings growth.”
STOCKS
MarketRealist

5 Best Alternative Investment Funds for Investors

If you’re wondering why everyone seems to be talking about alternative investment funds these days, a growing number of investors are starting to look beyond stocks and bonds for opportunities. How does alternative investment work? What are the best alternative investment funds in the long list of options?. Article...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?

For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

Why the FTC Is Investigating Amazon — and Why Amazon Is Biting Back

As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues its ongoing investigation into Amazon Inc. (AMZN), the company is biting back. CEO Andy Jassy, along with founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, is claiming harassment from the federal agency. Article continues below advertisement. Spearheaded by chair Lina Khan, the FTC is targeting...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Much Is Triller Worth? Company Faces $28 Million Lawsuit

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have sued Triller for non-payment of dues worth $28 million. Triller is seen as a competitor to TikTok, which has been facing heat from regulators in several countries over national security issues. How much is Triller worth?. Article continues below advertisement. Triller was set to merge...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Macy’s Is Trying to Brace for High Inflation, Isn't Going Out of Business

Macy’s released its second-quarter results on Aug. 22. The results were strong, with the adjusted EPS coming in at $1 and topping Wall Street's estimates of $0.86. While its sales slipped by 1 percent to $5.6 billion, they were still strong compared to the estimates. Despite strong results, the company cut its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company had previously announced the closure of several stores early this year. The guidance cut, store closures, and job cuts have fueled speculations once again about whether Macy’s is going out of business.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Goldman Sachs Forecasts an Upswing in Household Income

Household income is poised to reverse an ongoing decline, according to experts at investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS). The forecast looks at various economic trends that suggest income will rise as soon as the end of the year. Article continues below advertisement. How did experts come to this conclusion? Will...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy