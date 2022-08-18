Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
Will BBBY Stock Go Private After Ryan Cohen's Stock Sell-Off?
BBBY stock fell -38.44 percent so far today on Friday, August 19, contributing to a near 50-percent fall over the last two days. In the three weeks leading up to this, shares for Bed Bath & Beyond steadily climbed, gaining more than 400 percent in the process to a peak of $23.08 (still lower than the company’s YTD peak of $27.23 in late March).
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Might File for Bankruptcy
Recovering from the COVID-19 slump has been tough for retailers, especially those selling discretionary goods. Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE: BBBY) is among them. Whereas its stock is still popular among Reddit traders (WallStreetBets was instrumental in triggering a short squeeze in Bed Bath & Beyond as well as GameStop and AMC Entertainment), the company might face bankruptcy amid falling sales and soaring debt.
Short-Swing Profit Rule: When and to Whom Does It Apply?
As a rule, company insiders can't profit from short-term trades to the detriment of the company. This is where the short-swing profit rule comes into the picture. Here's the short-swing profit rule explained. Article continues below advertisement. In the U.S., the short-swing rule was a federal securities law enforced by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands
Kohl's can't seem to catch a break, and it may have only itself to blame.
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Elon Musk Might Be Considering Deal With Neuralink Competitor Synchron
Along with being the richest person on earth, Elon Musk has always been an innovator at heart. He practically changed the face of transportation with Tesla and its EV vehicles, rising against all odds. Musk also co-founded a neurotechnology startup, Neuralink, in 2016, through which he wanted to develop implantable BMI (brain-machine interface). Originally, he envisioned the devices to be ready by 2020, but that didn't happen. Reuters reported that Musk has contacted Neuralink’s competitor Synchron about a possible deal.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GARP Stocks to Know About in the Second Half of 2022
Not all stocks are GARP stocks. GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks have unique fundamentals that suggest a promising outlook, even in a tough market. As Christopher Harvey, a Wells Fargo analyst, puts it, “In this slowing-growth, recessionary environment we continue to favor GARP-y names that will be able to sustain decent earnings growth.”
5 Best Alternative Investment Funds for Investors
If you’re wondering why everyone seems to be talking about alternative investment funds these days, a growing number of investors are starting to look beyond stocks and bonds for opportunities. How does alternative investment work? What are the best alternative investment funds in the long list of options?. Article...
US stocks close lower as 10-year yield holds above 3% amid rate-hike bets
The 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below 3% after weak housing data, but rebounded to climb back above it.
How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?
For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t Wait for the Housing Market Crash, It Might Not Happen
The U.S. housing market remained red hot for the last two years. Recently, it has started showing signs of weakness. As the U.S. economy is also cooling down and the odds of a recession are rising, people have speculated whether the housing market could also crash. When is the housing market expected to crash?
Why the FTC Is Investigating Amazon — and Why Amazon Is Biting Back
As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues its ongoing investigation into Amazon Inc. (AMZN), the company is biting back. CEO Andy Jassy, along with founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, is claiming harassment from the federal agency. Article continues below advertisement. Spearheaded by chair Lina Khan, the FTC is targeting...
Is This Fashion Brand Really Sustainable Or Just Expensive, And More Ethical Shopping Questions Answered
Let's say you come across a fashion brand that gives off a "sustainable and ethical" vibe. How can you tell if they're really committed to those ideals — or just expensive?
How Much Is Triller Worth? Company Faces $28 Million Lawsuit
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have sued Triller for non-payment of dues worth $28 million. Triller is seen as a competitor to TikTok, which has been facing heat from regulators in several countries over national security issues. How much is Triller worth?. Article continues below advertisement. Triller was set to merge...
Labor Day 2022 is almost here—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Macy’s Is Trying to Brace for High Inflation, Isn't Going Out of Business
Macy’s released its second-quarter results on Aug. 22. The results were strong, with the adjusted EPS coming in at $1 and topping Wall Street's estimates of $0.86. While its sales slipped by 1 percent to $5.6 billion, they were still strong compared to the estimates. Despite strong results, the company cut its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company had previously announced the closure of several stores early this year. The guidance cut, store closures, and job cuts have fueled speculations once again about whether Macy’s is going out of business.
Crypto Shorting Guide for Beginners — Everything You Need to Know
You may be aware that traders make billions shorting stocks, but you might be wondering whether shorting crypto is also possible. Keep reading to learn how to short Bitcoin quickly and where to short cryptos such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Article continues below advertisement. In short selling, also called...
Goldman Sachs Forecasts an Upswing in Household Income
Household income is poised to reverse an ongoing decline, according to experts at investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS). The forecast looks at various economic trends that suggest income will rise as soon as the end of the year. Article continues below advertisement. How did experts come to this conclusion? Will...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0