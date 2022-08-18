ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

DCRC to Close for Annual Shutdown

The Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 27 through Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, for annual deep cleaning, preventive maintenance and repairs that are not possible while the facility is in use by patrons. The DCRC will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Offices will...
DUBLIN, OH

Community Policy