3 Flyers Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in the way of moving players out. They did buy out Oskar Lindblom, which was a good move to free up a little cap space, but there are some other options that would benefit the team not only next season but in the years to come. There are three options that we will go through and look at who would benefit the team the most if they were traded.
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
3 Wild Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
After the level of success the Minnesota Wild had during last year’s regular season, it’s going to be hard for fans to accept anything less. They had the best record and most points in franchise history with a record of 53-22-7 and 113 points plus a fifth-place finish in the NHL.
Islanders’ Lamoriello Breaks Summer Silence
After months of silence, New York Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello finally spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the news of three signings. Restricted free agents Noah Dobson (three years at $4 million), Kieffer Bellows (one year at $1.2 million), and Alexander Romanov (three years at $2.5 million) all had their contracts made public, though outside of the terms, was all but accounted for in the eyes of many. In addition to those announcements, he talked about his team heading into the 2022-23 season as well as a summer in which the Islanders made no unrestricted free agent (UFA) signings.
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Maple Leaf Targets in Potential Kane Trade
Earlier this week, the Leafs Updates posted that Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson “have had brief discussions surrounding Patrick Kane.” Although this report isn’t from a top NHL insider like Elliotte Friedman, it is still worth considering the possibility of Kane joining the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas, Tavares, Nylander & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what seems – in the light of the recent history of signings – to be Kyle Dubas’ conservative style in terms of the length of contracts. I have to admit that, in my thinking, I have been pondering what Jon Steitzer of LeafsNation said about Dubas being more of a “card counter” than a gambler.
What Does a Successful Rangers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
Coming off a season in which they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games during the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers have not entered a year with high expectations in several seasons. After missing out on the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, losing a qualifying round series in the unique 2020 playoff format, and again absent from the 2021 playoffs, the Rangers performed well, led by the performance of the Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. The 2022-23 season will be a pivotal year to find out if they are a top team in the Eastern Conference and an elite contender capable of winning a Stanley Cup.
Senators’ Greig & Ostapchuk’s WJC Success Showcases Potential
In a tournament overshadowed by developments off the ice, a pair of prospects from the Ottawa Senators played an important role in helping Team Canada secure the 2022 World Junior Championship title. While the likes of Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard attracted the lion’s share of attention, Ridly Greig and...
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Under-The-Radar 30-Goal Scorers From 2021-22
Every season, there are good players on bad, even awful, teams that go unnoticed. They might have a career year, but on a struggling team, fans don’t always pay attention. Such is the way in the NHL which, more than other leagues, requires great teams to make the playoffs and elite teams to win the Stanley Cup, thus diminishing the power of an individual star.
10 Calgary Flames Player Milestones for 2022-23
Every new NHL season begins with an infinite amount of possibilities. The common goal is to raise the Stanley Cup in the spring, yet there are still personal milestones, historical records, division titles, and playoff spots to chase down during the 82-game campaign. Every player has their unique path in...
Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview
The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
3 Kraken Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken enter the 2022-23 season hoping for a better result than their inaugural season. They look to have a stronger roster than the 2021-22 season; now, it is just a matter of if everyone can perform up to their potential. In order for them to make the playoffs in year two, they will need these three players to step up their game and become X-factors for the upcoming season.
Lightning Found Important Cap Savings With Bellemare
At the start of the 2021 Free Agency period, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made a number of moves to bring in low-cost depth to his roster. Two of these signings brought veteran players looking for more shots at a Stanley Cup to Tampa Bay on identical two-year, $1 million per year contracts, where they could play in a smaller but still impactful role for the franchise.
3 Winnipeg Jets Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was a disappointment, as they came into the season considered a Stanley Cup contender but drastically underperformed, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoff picture. As such, various players underperformed or had less impact on the team than expected,...
Maple Leafs’ Prospects Had Great Showing at 2022 WJC
It took months and months of waiting, but the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship finally took place. It was a thrilling tournament to say the least as it came down to the wire between Canada and Finland battling it out for gold, with Canada coming out on top. While the...
Flames Looking to Prove 2021-22 Was No Fluke
The Battle of Alberta officially kicked off on Oct. 22, 1980, when the Calgary Flames visited the Edmonton Oilers at Northlands Coliseum. The Oilers won the first game, 5-3, in what would become one of the league’s most intense rivalries, as the two teams represented the Campbell Conference (now the Western Conference) in the Stanley Cup Final from 1983-1990, winning six of the decade’s 10 titles.
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Gabe Vilardi
I kicked off the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series with Arthur Kaliyev a few days ago, and now it’s time for Gabe Vilardi. The team’s 2017 11th overall pick who’s struggled at times throughout his NHL career. What will his 2022-23 season look like and what expectations should there be for him?
Meet the New Blackhawks: Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks had the busiest offseason in recent memory. They let over nine players go in an attempt to accomplish a total rebuild. But as many players left the club, just as many came in. The organization signed 10 free agents this summer, and with eight of them being brand-new faces to the franchise, our writing team started a “Meet the New Blackhawks” series to get better acquainted with the roster. The next player on the list is arguably the biggest free-agent signing by Chicago, forward Max Domi.
