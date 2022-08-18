So Disney had some good news recently, as the company announced in a recent investors call that the subscriber totals for all three of their streaming services (Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+) are continuing to rise, and if you bundle the three of them together, the company technically has more subscribers than their closet rival Netflix. With the their services counted as one, Disney has 221 million total subscribers versus Netflix’s 220.7 million.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO