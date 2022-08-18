ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TheStreet

Disney is Raising These Prices Again

So Disney had some good news recently, as the company announced in a recent investors call that the subscriber totals for all three of their streaming services (Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+) are continuing to rise, and if you bundle the three of them together, the company technically has more subscribers than their closet rival Netflix. With the their services counted as one, Disney has 221 million total subscribers versus Netflix’s 220.7 million.
Cadrene Heslop

Declining New Jersey Pension Fund Market Value

The New Jersey pension fund lost value in 2022. The state's pension fund covers about 800,000 active and retired government workers. This fund lost more than $3 billion on investments in April and May. The treasury's total market value dropped to $91.5 billion as of May 31. It was at almost $100 billion at the end of last year. (source)
Motley Fool

Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On

These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

CRISPR Therapeutics appears to be close to launching its first product. Ginkgo Bioworks has growth opportunities in multiple areas. Novocure's addressable patient population could explode by 14x within the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
