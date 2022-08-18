ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

WHAS11

Metro Councilman wants concrete plant case reopened

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Councilman wants to reopen the case for a controversial concrete plant in eastern Jefferson County. In his newsletter released on Monday, Councilman Anthony Piagentini said he plans to ask the Planning and Zoning Board to reopen the design case for a concrete plant on Aiken Road, across from Lake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 Oldham County fire departments sharing $860,000 FEMA safety grant

BALLARDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Oldham County Fire Departments have brand new devices that will not only keep them safe but help those they serve. The Ballardsville, South Oldham, La Grange and Westport fire departments will share a $860,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Ballardsville Assistant Chief Ryan Baker helped draft the application nearly three years ago.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

'Let there be light' | Storm knocks out power at Northside Christian Church in New Albany during sermon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but powerful storm hit New Albany Saturday night, bringing hail, high winds and power outages. The storm knocked out power at Northside Christian Church on Charlestown Road, during the pastor's sermon. But the congregation came to the rescue, holding up their phone flashlights while Nate Ross continued his sermon.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com

Report urges panel to deny developer’s bid to raze Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating and vacant warehouse at Distillery Commons doesn’t meet Metro government guidelines for demolition, a new planning report says. The three-story former rickhouse is a key part of a redevelopment plan from Missouri-based Bamboo Equity Partners, which wants to tear down the 19th-century building that once stored bourbon barrels and replace it with a five-story structure with apartments and commercial space.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Politics
wdrb.com

'Changeover Day' sees crews sanitize areas of Kentucky State Fair to keep livestock clean, healthy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone spending Monday at the Kentucky State Fair won't see much livestock. That's unusual, and there's a reason for it. Monday was changeover day, a nearly 20-hour operation that's essentially one massive cleanup. In the west wing, west hall and pavilion, crews spent the day filling and removing more than 60 dumpsters with hay and old tar paper and rolling out 625 new rolls of tar paper before the livestock are brought back inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
LOUISVILLE, KY

