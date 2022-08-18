Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
Metro Councilman wants concrete plant case reopened
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Councilman wants to reopen the case for a controversial concrete plant in eastern Jefferson County. In his newsletter released on Monday, Councilman Anthony Piagentini said he plans to ask the Planning and Zoning Board to reopen the design case for a concrete plant on Aiken Road, across from Lake Forest.
wdrb.com
4 Oldham County fire departments sharing $860,000 FEMA safety grant
BALLARDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Oldham County Fire Departments have brand new devices that will not only keep them safe but help those they serve. The Ballardsville, South Oldham, La Grange and Westport fire departments will share a $860,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Ballardsville Assistant Chief Ryan Baker helped draft the application nearly three years ago.
'It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive'; East Louisville subdivision discusses becoming city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months now, unincorporated areas in Jefferson County have had the ability to become a small city; the bill allowing this passed the Kentucky legislature in March. Now, one big east end subdivision has started looking into what that would mean. Monday night, some Lake Forest...
wdrb.com
'Let there be light' | Storm knocks out power at Northside Christian Church in New Albany during sermon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but powerful storm hit New Albany Saturday night, bringing hail, high winds and power outages. The storm knocked out power at Northside Christian Church on Charlestown Road, during the pastor's sermon. But the congregation came to the rescue, holding up their phone flashlights while Nate Ross continued his sermon.
wdrb.com
$6.7 million complex being built for seasonal Holiday World employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will offer housing to workers who live more than 50 miles away. Team members must be at least 18 years old and employed seasonally to live in Compass Commons, which is expected to be ready in May 2023, according to park officials.
wdrb.com
City's newest hiking trail is a first for Shawnee Park and west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique. "In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc. The...
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
WLKY.com
Norton Commons increases security in response to stolen vehicles in neighborhood
PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is stepping up security to deter thieves after a recent string of stolen vehicles. “I love this neighborhood. I feel like it's incredibly safe. We've never really had any issues out here. I've never felt unsafe being out here,” Lindsey Howard said. However,...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com
'They are the biggest blessing' | LMPD Foundation providing backup for officer, family in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's a sick child or the loss of a spouse, sometimes Louisville Metro Police need a different kind of backup. Detective Michelle Rusch works in LMPD's Special Victims Unit. "It makes me go home and hug my children even tighter at night," Rusch said. "So,...
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
wdrb.com
Report urges panel to deny developer’s bid to raze Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating and vacant warehouse at Distillery Commons doesn’t meet Metro government guidelines for demolition, a new planning report says. The three-story former rickhouse is a key part of a redevelopment plan from Missouri-based Bamboo Equity Partners, which wants to tear down the 19th-century building that once stored bourbon barrels and replace it with a five-story structure with apartments and commercial space.
wdrb.com
'Changeover Day' sees crews sanitize areas of Kentucky State Fair to keep livestock clean, healthy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone spending Monday at the Kentucky State Fair won't see much livestock. That's unusual, and there's a reason for it. Monday was changeover day, a nearly 20-hour operation that's essentially one massive cleanup. In the west wing, west hall and pavilion, crews spent the day filling and removing more than 60 dumpsters with hay and old tar paper and rolling out 625 new rolls of tar paper before the livestock are brought back inside.
Louisville Jewish Community concerned over new hire, saying 'we can't be safe if other parts of our community are not also safe'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some members of Louisville's Jewish community said they have concerns over a recent hire to help improve security. Working with the Secure Community Network, the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) recently hired former Louisville Metro Police Lt. Col. Joshua Judah as their new security officer. Judah...
wvih.com
Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
