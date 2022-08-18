ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

9to5Mac

Apple store union survey gives insight into sources of dissatisfaction

The Apple Store union established at the Towson, Maryland, store has issued surveys asking staff what they would like to be the priorities when it comes to negotiating with the company. The detailed list gives a good insight into the sources of dissatisfaction among retail employees …. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
9to5Mac

Xfinity Mobile launches unlimited multi-line plans from $60

Xfinity Mobile is out with an update to its unlimited plans today. Touting pricing up to 50% below major carriers, Xfinity Mobile’s new unlimited plans make it more affordable, particularly for two or three lines. That’s $30 per line for two to four phones and just $20 for additional lines after that.
9to5Mac

Play console quality games on iPhone with the Xbox RiotPWR controller

When I was younger and had fewer responsibilities, I played games all the time. Gaming was my top hobby starting with the original NES through the original Xbox. I even worked at EBGames during college as well. As I started a family, I had to trim up my hobbies, and sadly I stopped playing games. As my kids have gotten older, I have a little more time on my hand, but not enough to want to invest in a game system. I’ve dabbled with Stadia, but it’s limited on games. I’ve recently played a few games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the RiotPWR controller turns the iPhone into a great mobile gaming device. Let’s look at how to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone.
9to5Mac

Report: Apple and LG enter a long-term patent use agreement

In April, LG Electronics received a one-time payment in patent licensing fees for around $600 million but didn’t name the customers. Now, The Elec has learned that this licensing fee was from two companies, one of them being Apple. According to the publication, LG Electronics and Apple “likely entered...
9to5Mac

Chamberlain shuts the door on its HomeKit garage door hub citing low sales

The HomeKit ecosystem is losing one of its most useful and most reliable accessories. Chamberlain has announced today that it is discontinuing the myQ Home Bridge Hub, which allowed you to control your garage door with HomeKit and Siri. For those unfamiliar, myQ is Chamberlain’s platform for controlling your garage...
9to5Mac

Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support

Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
9to5Mac

Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app

Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more

Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
