9to5Mac
Apple celebrates US National Park Service with Apple Pay donations, curated content, more
Apple has announced new ways it plans to support the United States National Park Foundation this year. From August 8, the company will donate $10 for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail stores…. Apple made the announcement in a press...
9to5Mac
Apple’s Self Service Repair store goes live with M1 MacBook replacement parts
Apple announced yesterday that it would add replacement parts for its M1 MacBook Air and Pro laptops. Now, the store is back online after a brief period of maintenance, and now it offers replacement trackpads, displays, batteries, and more parts to fix your own computer. This creation of the Self...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 to spur more upgrades than iPhone 13 despite price increase, survey suggests
The iPhone 14 event is just two weeks away, and early data indicates Apple will once again spur existing iPhone users to upgrade. In fact, a new survey published this week suggests more people are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 than were planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 last year.
9to5Mac
Apple store union survey gives insight into sources of dissatisfaction
The Apple Store union established at the Towson, Maryland, store has issued surveys asking staff what they would like to be the priorities when it comes to negotiating with the company. The detailed list gives a good insight into the sources of dissatisfaction among retail employees …. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
9to5Mac
Apple store union battle expands to Australia, as in-store anti-union briefings continue
The Apple Store union battle has now expanded to Australia, with a series of Zoom briefings organized by Apple Together. It previously reached the UK. Apple is still attempting to talk retail staff out of joining a union, though it has now made its in-store anti-union briefings “voluntary” …
9to5Mac
Xfinity Mobile launches unlimited multi-line plans from $60
Xfinity Mobile is out with an update to its unlimited plans today. Touting pricing up to 50% below major carriers, Xfinity Mobile’s new unlimited plans make it more affordable, particularly for two or three lines. That’s $30 per line for two to four phones and just $20 for additional lines after that.
9to5Mac
Apple confirms delay in iPadOS 16 release, first 16.1 beta now available to developers
Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple was considering postponing the release of iPadOS 16 until October as the company was not happy with the Stage Manager experience. Apple has now confirmed that the release of iPadOS 16 is being delayed, and developers can now install the first iPadOS 16.1 beta.
9to5Mac
Play console quality games on iPhone with the Xbox RiotPWR controller
When I was younger and had fewer responsibilities, I played games all the time. Gaming was my top hobby starting with the original NES through the original Xbox. I even worked at EBGames during college as well. As I started a family, I had to trim up my hobbies, and sadly I stopped playing games. As my kids have gotten older, I have a little more time on my hand, but not enough to want to invest in a game system. I’ve dabbled with Stadia, but it’s limited on games. I’ve recently played a few games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the RiotPWR controller turns the iPhone into a great mobile gaming device. Let’s look at how to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone.
9to5Mac
Report: Apple and LG enter a long-term patent use agreement
In April, LG Electronics received a one-time payment in patent licensing fees for around $600 million but didn’t name the customers. Now, The Elec has learned that this licensing fee was from two companies, one of them being Apple. According to the publication, LG Electronics and Apple “likely entered...
9to5Mac
Apple Podcasts drops email requirement for shows, updates approval process, more
Apple has announced a handful of technical changes coming to the Apple Podcasts back end, starting in 2023. These changes impact the approval process, will help cut down on podcaster spam, and much more. Here are the details. First and foremost, Apple said that Apple Podcasts will no longer support...
9to5Mac
Satechi launches USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD Enclosure with plug and play Mac, iPad, PC support
Satechi is out with its latest Mac and iPad accessory today. The USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD Enclosure offers a durable and slick design that works with PCIe NVMe or SATA storage at speeds up to 10 Gbps. Here’s how Satechi describes the new tool-free SSD enclosure:. “With a rugged...
9to5Mac
tvOS 16 beta 7 now available to developers as Apple nears end of this beta cycle
TvOS 16 beta 7 is now available to developers as Apple aims for a September release of this operating system. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches next month. Today’s build is...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 panel shipments show high demand expected for Pro models, Q4 14 Max increase
Panel shipments indicate that Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro production for when it announces the new smartphones three weeks from now, according to data shared by display analyst Ross Young. In addition, the company expects the regular models to account for higher sales after the event, especially the iPhone 14 Max.
Former Apple engineer pleads guilty to stealing Project Titan trade secrets
A former Apple engineer has pled guilty to stealing trade secrets from the company. In a San Jose federal court, Xiaolang Zhang admitted to the theft of Apple’s Project Titan trade secrets and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine…. The United States FBI...
9to5Mac
Chamberlain shuts the door on its HomeKit garage door hub citing low sales
The HomeKit ecosystem is losing one of its most useful and most reliable accessories. Chamberlain has announced today that it is discontinuing the myQ Home Bridge Hub, which allowed you to control your garage door with HomeKit and Siri. For those unfamiliar, myQ is Chamberlain’s platform for controlling your garage...
9to5Mac
Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support
Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
9to5Mac
AT&T 5G Plus will now be fully usable by the iPhone 12 and up, not just iPhone 14
Enhanced 5G services offering higher speeds aren’t yet available to many, but there’s good news for AT&T 5G Plus – the faster service will now be fully usable by the iPhone 12 and up. The carrier had previously indicated that only 2022 devices would be able to...
9to5Mac
Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app
Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more
Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Kuo: 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro to enter mass production in 4Q22, may use 5nm technology
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processors will start mass production in the fourth trimester of 2022, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With rumors about the Cupertino company readying the next generation of high-end MacBooks for as early as this fall, Kuo has some thoughts on it.
