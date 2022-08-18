A record number of school districts in Missouri have moved to a four-day school week, according to research by the Missouri State University College of Education. As the 2022-23 school year begins, an estimate of 141 school districts — nearly 25 percent of all districts — will teach students for just four days of school. This is the highest in Missouri history — a number that has steadily increased over the last two decades. In 2010, just one Missouri school had a four-day week. In 2020, the number of schools had jumped to 102.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO