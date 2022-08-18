Read full article on original website
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week
A record number of school districts in Missouri have moved to a four-day school week, according to research by the Missouri State University College of Education. As the 2022-23 school year begins, an estimate of 141 school districts — nearly 25 percent of all districts — will teach students for just four days of school. This is the highest in Missouri history — a number that has steadily increased over the last two decades. In 2010, just one Missouri school had a four-day week. In 2020, the number of schools had jumped to 102.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Eric Schmitt Abandoned His Day Job To Join the MAGA Army
It happened without a press release, but on November 3, 2020, Eric Schmitt stepped aside as Missouri attorney general to join the Army. That would be the insurrectionist army of Donald Trump. Since the moment President Joe Biden defeated Trump, Schmitt has politicized his state office to a degree unprecedented in modern history.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
Comments / 0