Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Related
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
WMDT.com
Local church, car club hosts back to school drive in support of families in need
SEAFORD, Del.- Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church and Mopar Mobb car club hosted their ‘Back 2 School Community Day’ event Sunday afternoon. The goal of the day was to help families get their little ones geared up for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival returns Sept. 10
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Bethany Beach. This annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists displaying and selling their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starpublications.online
Pat Jones passes executive director baton during AFRAM Festival opening ceremony
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival Director Pat Jones, who served as emcee throughout last Saturday’s 25th annual festival, officially passed the baton to incoming Executive Director Jalynn Powell during the opening ceremony. “I’m soaking everything in. I’m super excited to catch the baton and go forward,” said Powell, who is...
pauladeenmagazine.com
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
WMDT.com
22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
WDEL 1150AM
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- One iconic West Ocean City restaurant returned earlier this summer under new ownership, but with the same Eastern Shore classics. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack. If you’re looking to grab lunch on the go, Captain’s Galley Crab...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
WBOC
Two Correctional Officers Assaulted at Vaughn Correctional Center
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an...
Band Mom Stole $15,000 From High School Booster Club
SALISBURY, MD – A band mom has been arrested and charged for stealing $15,000 from...
Comments / 0