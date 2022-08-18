ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Laurel, DE
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival

SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SHARPTOWN, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4

The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site

Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford.  The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals.  ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Affordable rental program closer to a vote

An amended Sussex County affordably priced rental unit program is close to being voted on by county council. At council’s Aug. 9 meeting, assistant county attorney Vince Robertson solicited input from council and presented proposed changes. He said a draft of the ordinance reflecting possible amendments would be presented to council at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting followed by a vote at a future meeting.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion

Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away

Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
DELAWARE STATE
chestertownspy.org

Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead

The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
FELTON, DE
The Dispatch

Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant

BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

