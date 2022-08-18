Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie Cherrix
WMDT.com
Local church, car club hosts back to school drive in support of families in need
SEAFORD, Del.- Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church and Mopar Mobb car club hosted their ‘Back 2 School Community Day’ event Sunday afternoon. The goal of the day was to help families get their little ones geared up for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WMDT.com
Sunshine House provides homeless community a second chance, tools for a new life
SEAFORD, Del.- “We do not have enough shelter beds in Sussex County,” Gonzalez said. Nikki Gonzalez, Founder of the non-profit Redemption City, is on a mission to change that and provide the gift of a second chance with opening the Sunshine House in Seaford. “We have to establish...
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
National Folk Festival to feature new events blocked in 2021 by covid guidlines
SALISBURY, Md- The National Folk Festival in Salisbury is less than a week away with tents already set up in multiple lots downtown in preparation. Organizers say this year’s event will have many more stages and group activities than last year’s event including a market, dance floor, and family room.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
WMDT.com
Police investigating elementary school break in, officials urge student/faculty safety top priority
FELTON, Del.- The Felton Police Department is currently investigating a break-in at an elementary school over the weekend. According to police, late Saturday night two unknown men forced entry from a window into Lake Forest North Elementary School. Fortunately, school officials tells us that due to a tight-knit security system...
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Affordable rental program closer to a vote
An amended Sussex County affordably priced rental unit program is close to being voted on by county council. At council’s Aug. 9 meeting, assistant county attorney Vince Robertson solicited input from council and presented proposed changes. He said a draft of the ordinance reflecting possible amendments would be presented to council at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting followed by a vote at a future meeting.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
WMDT.com
Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
delawarepublic.org
Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away
Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died. Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old. Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover. He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one...
chestertownspy.org
Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead
The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
