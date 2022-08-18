ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Red Report: Frost assesses NU’s transfer portal efforts; Thompson builds chemistry with receivers

Across Nebraska’s football facilities this summer, there were plenty of new faces to be found. In addition to NU’s 2022 high school recruiting class, more than 15 players joined the program via the transfer portal with an eye toward earning immediate playing time. Due to the new-look roster, building team chemistry across the board has been a focus during spring and fall camp.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Nebraska playing volleyball in Memorial Stadium? Maybe someday

Dream Big. John Cook professes it. His volleyball teams do it. So do Nebraska volleyball fans. Hmmm. What about a Nebraska volleyball game in Memorial Stadium?. This came up last week after my column on Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield saying he wants to break the Nebraska-Creighton record for regular-season volleyball crowd.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Breaking down the schedule: The intrigue factor of each game, and how the Huskers could hit the jackpot

Amie Just breaks down each game on Nebraska's 2022 football slate. The ante: It’s been a long offseason full of change – change Nebraska fans hope will result in bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. With all eyes on the Huskers for Week 0 in Ireland, this is their shot to make a memorable first impression, and it’s against Northwestern, a team that was voted to finish dead last in the West.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers

LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy

This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#College Athletics#American Football#College Football#Huskers
HuskerExtra.com

Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska guard Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending knee injury

Men's basketball guard Quaran McPherson suffered a season-ending knee injury and will miss the 2022-23 season, Nebraska announced Monday. McPherson, a redshirt freshman, did not appear in any games last season. He hurt the knee while training during his summer break. He will have surgery and is expected to miss between six and eight months.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
HuskerExtra.com

Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage

The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy