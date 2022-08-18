ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
BendDAO running out of funds amid fears of souring debt

NFT platform BendDAO experienced a bank run between August 19 and August 21 as over 15,000 Ethereum (ETH) were withdrawn from its contract within 48 hours. Etherscan data shows that the contract now holds only 151.52 Wrapped Ethereum, roughly $235,000. NFT liquidation fears. BendDAO has been in the thick of...
Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink Labs to bring more security to DeFi lending

Interest Protocol has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs to increase the security of its platform. The lending protocol will receive strategic advice from the company and integrate two new Chainlink features that are set to create a more robust and efficient user experience. Chainlink’s expertise is coming...
Most PoW miners intend to mine Ergo, not Ravencoin or Ethereum Classic post-Merge

A Twitter poll by node operator @cryptovium revealed that most Ethereum miners intend to mine Ergo after the Merge. “With the imminent #PoS $ETH merge, I’m curious what all the #miners out there are planning on moving their rigs to.“. The Ethereum Merge is imminent. Recent estimates give September...
Former OpenSea exec claims insider trading laws cannot apply to NFTs

Former OpenSea sea executive Nate Chastain has filed a motion asking a U.S. district court to dismiss insider trading charges levied against him because non-fungible tokens (NFTs) do not meet the requirements for wired fraud charges. Citing the Carpenter wire fraud theory, Chastain’s lawyer argued that NFTs were neither securities...
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a...
Op-ed: Why maximalists are wrong — the future is cross-chain

You would not be surprised in recent history to see such an idea floated around online spaces. Originally, many thought it was Bitcoin; then, it was Ethereum because it offered tangible functionality via its smart contract framework. The predominance of this conceptually naive worldview remained unchallenged for a significant period...
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH

CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
South Korea may levy up to 50% ‘gift tax’ on crypto airdrops under current law

South Korean officials have interpreted existing laws to mean crypto airdrops may be subject to “gift tax,” according to local media outlet Yonhap News Agency (YNA). Officials at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, which oversees the country’s financial and social development policies, said:. “In this case,...
Bitcoin and Ethereum futures are re-exerting dominance over spot markets

An analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures volume showed that both had re-established themselves over spot volume. In spot markets, traders can buy and sell tokens for immediate delivery. Spot volume refers to the total amount of coins transferred on-chain with only successful transfers counted. By contrast, futures traders buy...
Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds

An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live

Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
