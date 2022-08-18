Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Will reducing US inflation from 8.3% to 2% compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
Inflation is one of the most important global topics of 2022, with the U.S. hitting 8.3%, the UK as high as 10.1%, and countries such as Turkey seeing figures as high as 79.6%. These figures are well beyond the target rate of 2% inflation by the major central banks. Central...
cryptoslate.com
ByBit report claims Solana had strong network growth in Q2 on the back of GameFi, DAOs
According to a 32-page report issued by ByBit, the Solana ecosystem saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of GameFi and DAOs. There was an increase in DAO activity, continued volatility in NFT markets, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share during the quarter.
US stocks close lower as 10-year yield holds above 3% amid rate-hike bets
The 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below 3% after weak housing data, but rebounded to climb back above it.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining energy consumption estimated to rise 10x if price hits $2M – Arcane Research
Bitcoin (BTC) mining’s energy consumption will rise 10x and hit 894 Terawatt-hours (TWh) annually if the flagship crypto’s price reaches $2 million by 2040, according to an Arcane Research report published Aug. 22. The report calculated BTC’s future energy consumption based on bullish, bearish and neutral future scenarios....
cryptoslate.com
BendDAO running out of funds amid fears of souring debt
NFT platform BendDAO experienced a bank run between August 19 and August 21 as over 15,000 Ethereum (ETH) were withdrawn from its contract within 48 hours. Etherscan data shows that the contract now holds only 151.52 Wrapped Ethereum, roughly $235,000. NFT liquidation fears. BendDAO has been in the thick of...
cryptoslate.com
Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink Labs to bring more security to DeFi lending
Interest Protocol has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs to increase the security of its platform. The lending protocol will receive strategic advice from the company and integrate two new Chainlink features that are set to create a more robust and efficient user experience. Chainlink’s expertise is coming...
cryptoslate.com
Most PoW miners intend to mine Ergo, not Ravencoin or Ethereum Classic post-Merge
A Twitter poll by node operator @cryptovium revealed that most Ethereum miners intend to mine Ergo after the Merge. “With the imminent #PoS $ETH merge, I’m curious what all the #miners out there are planning on moving their rigs to.“. The Ethereum Merge is imminent. Recent estimates give September...
cryptoslate.com
El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy could lead the change in global monetary system – Simon Dixon
Prominent investor Simon Dixon recently described El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy as “very responsible” and said it could be the first domino to fall in bringing down the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) “fiat-based Ponzi scheme” debt mechanism if it succeeds. Dixon summarized the world’s financial...
cryptoslate.com
SWIFT considered ‘neutral’ on sanctions; debate sparked on whether Ethereum is the same
The Director of Research at Coin Center Peter Van Valkenburgh raised an interesting point on Monday when he tweeted a screenshot from the SWIFT website detailing the entity’s role in sanctions enacted by “national authorities.”. Comments on the tweet immediately compared the information to Ethereum’s role in processing...
cryptoslate.com
Former OpenSea exec claims insider trading laws cannot apply to NFTs
Former OpenSea sea executive Nate Chastain has filed a motion asking a U.S. district court to dismiss insider trading charges levied against him because non-fungible tokens (NFTs) do not meet the requirements for wired fraud charges. Citing the Carpenter wire fraud theory, Chastain’s lawyer argued that NFTs were neither securities...
cryptoslate.com
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Why maximalists are wrong — the future is cross-chain
You would not be surprised in recent history to see such an idea floated around online spaces. Originally, many thought it was Bitcoin; then, it was Ethereum because it offered tangible functionality via its smart contract framework. The predominance of this conceptually naive worldview remained unchallenged for a significant period...
cryptoslate.com
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH
CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
cryptoslate.com
South Korea may levy up to 50% ‘gift tax’ on crypto airdrops under current law
South Korean officials have interpreted existing laws to mean crypto airdrops may be subject to “gift tax,” according to local media outlet Yonhap News Agency (YNA). Officials at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, which oversees the country’s financial and social development policies, said:. “In this case,...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum futures are re-exerting dominance over spot markets
An analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures volume showed that both had re-established themselves over spot volume. In spot markets, traders can buy and sell tokens for immediate delivery. Spot volume refers to the total amount of coins transferred on-chain with only successful transfers counted. By contrast, futures traders buy...
cryptoslate.com
Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds
An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live
Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
