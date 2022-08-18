Read full article on original website
Red Report: Frost assesses NU’s transfer portal efforts; Thompson builds chemistry with receivers
Across Nebraska’s football facilities this summer, there were plenty of new faces to be found. In addition to NU’s 2022 high school recruiting class, more than 15 players joined the program via the transfer portal with an eye toward earning immediate playing time. Due to the new-look roster, building team chemistry across the board has been a focus during spring and fall camp.
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers
LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
Shatel: Nebraska playing volleyball in Memorial Stadium? Maybe someday
Dream Big. John Cook professes it. His volleyball teams do it. So do Nebraska volleyball fans. Hmmm. What about a Nebraska volleyball game in Memorial Stadium?. This came up last week after my column on Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield saying he wants to break the Nebraska-Creighton record for regular-season volleyball crowd.
Huskers' trip to Ireland is for 'business,' but here's how NU will try not to get 'too tight'
It’ll likely be a while until the Nebraska football team has a season opener even remotely close to the unique experience of this week. Boarding a plane for a road game isn't a new concept, but crossing the Atlantic Ocean is. The mouth guards have definitely been packed, Nebraska...
Casey Thompson: 'the chip on my shoulder is bigger now than it ever was'
Casey Thompson (11), the Nebraska starting quarterback, speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson bringing experience, confidence and calmness to Husker offense
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is six days from making his first start at Nebraska, a position that brings the spotlight — and potential for nerves. Thompson, however, is heading into Saturday's game confident and poised. “No, I haven't gotten nervous,” Thompson said Sunday. In fact, the Texas...
Husker Notes: Blackshirts to be awarded in Ireland, Caleb Tannor's path to Nebraska captain was rocky
Nebraska will give out Blackshirts during the team’s first day in Ireland after traveling Monday. The Huskers needed to pack practice jerseys well in advance and the shipment has already left Lincoln. “That has more to do with going overseas than anything else,” Frost said. “But we’ll make that...
It's about time: The World-Herald's complete Husker football preview section
Throughout the past week, The World-Herald has released its Husker football preview section. But in case you missed any of it, you can find every story here. The theme this year? Time. * * *. People are also reading…. Will Nebraska’s two-minute drill keep running out of time in 2022?...
A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff
Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
Quinton Newsome: "We are going [to Ireland] for business and we're going out there to come back with a win"
Quinton Newsome (6), a Nebraska defensive back, speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska
On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
Playing football at Nebraska is a major time commitment. In fact, there's often overtime
LINCOLN — Luke Reimer impressed coaches enough as a 19-year-old to become that rare freshman walk-on who reports to training camp with the scholarship guys. Great news — and an immediate introduction to the real world of college football. And its massive time commitment. The practices are kind...
Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage
The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”
Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team
There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere of Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game. At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.
Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory
LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
Amie Just: Call it what you want, but this feels different than a standard refresh
School’s almost in session, so it’s time to break open the flash cards. No, not studying for AP World History. Rather, the Nebraska football program, considering the team has undergone quite a transformation since last year’s season finale. A not-so-quick and not-all-encompassing rundown:. Seven former Huskers are...
