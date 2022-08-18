ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Red Report: Frost assesses NU's transfer portal efforts; Thompson builds chemistry with receivers

Across Nebraska’s football facilities this summer, there were plenty of new faces to be found. In addition to NU’s 2022 high school recruiting class, more than 15 players joined the program via the transfer portal with an eye toward earning immediate playing time. Due to the new-look roster, building team chemistry across the board has been a focus during spring and fall camp.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers

LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Nebraska playing volleyball in Memorial Stadium? Maybe someday

Dream Big. John Cook professes it. His volleyball teams do it. So do Nebraska volleyball fans. Hmmm. What about a Nebraska volleyball game in Memorial Stadium?. This came up last week after my column on Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield saying he wants to break the Nebraska-Creighton record for regular-season volleyball crowd.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Person
Donovan Raiola
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
HuskerExtra.com

A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
LINCOLN, NE
#Ireland#American Football#Huskers
HuskerExtra.com

Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage

The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
NORMAN, OK
