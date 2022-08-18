The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO