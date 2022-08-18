Read full article on original website
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
WRGB
2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island may experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter while precipitation levels are likely to be around average, forecasters said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook, released late last week, gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to have higher temperatures than typically experienced between December and February.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants In And Near Cooperstown, New York
Cooperstown is known for its ties to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, James Fenimore Cooper, and Lake Otsego. When your attractions draw crowds of tourists, great restaurants spring up and the best ones stick around for a long time. I loved exploring Cooperstown restaurants on my recent visit and I’ve listed my favorites below in no particular order.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
15 Best French Restaurants In NYC That Will Transport You To Paris
Everyone loves treating themselves to a fancy meal once in a while! A warm atmosphere, the clink of wine glasses, and the soft laughter of friends sharing is something special that never gets old. For a particularly memorable meal, French cuisine is a sophisticated choice sure to impress colleagues, excite friends, and interest even the most stoic of dates. If you’re looking for a slice of Paris, look no further. We gathered up our favorite French restaurants in NYC that will give you an authentic European experience. Doubling as a wine bar, our first pick serves some of the most affordable yet delectable French cuisines. Amelie is open and welcoming to all parties, catering to all palates with prices that keep the experience not just affordable, but enticing. You can enjoy a brunch with friends by pairing salads and sandwiches with specialty cocktails, or indulge in a “prix fixe” dinner for you and at least five others. Plus, with euro-chic design, sensual lighting, and some of the best music you’ll find in the city, Amelie is the type of fine establishment you’ll be content settling into for a few hours. Where: West Village – 22 W 8th St
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
