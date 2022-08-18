Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
Yakima Herald Republic
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima
As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
KIMA TV
Annual pioneer power show in Union Gap brought new attractions this year
YAKIMA -- A highly anticipated show at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum attracted folks from all over today. For the second year, the pioneer show brought in vintage snow mobiles. However, this year, they followed the tractors in a parade around the crowd to show them off in action. They...
Two Façade Improvement Grant projects completed in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Downtown Yakima Façade Improvement Grant projects have been completed. The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says both the Salvation Army Thrift Store located on 6th Avenue and the Hittle Building on 2nd Street were significantly enhanced through the projects. The Salvation Army received $5,000...
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima’s new Crumbl Cookies store is baking dreams crumb true for late-night snackers
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new cookie store has opened up in Yakima and with extended hours, it’s a dream crumb true for locals craving a late-night sweet treat. Crumbl Cookie, a national chain with several locations already in the Tri-Cities, held its grand opening Friday at its new location at 2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd. #104 in Yakima.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima
It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Yakima Herald Republic
Get a look inside restored vintage trailers at the Nile Valley Rally this weekend
Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts. The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
The top 3 Places to start your Stand Up Career in Yakima
Have you been secretly writing down jokes in a notebook? Do you feel larger than life when you make someone laugh? Do you practice your own material in the mirror in the morning? If you said yes to any of these questions we suggest finally getting up on stage and trying out your jokes.
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima
Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
