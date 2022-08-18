ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass

Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima

As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
TIETON, WA
News Talk KIT

Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima

It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!

If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE

One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
BELLEVUE, WA
94.5 KATS

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima

Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington

Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders

When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!

Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

