Fairfield Sun Times
New animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails"
MISSOULA, Mont. - The animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails" was created this year by owner Myranda Campbell. The rescue focuses on rescuing and fostering pets such as cats and dogs, but also fosters farm animals and reptiles. Many of the animals that they receive are overflow from other rescues...
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
