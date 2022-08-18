The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to the teenager’s disappearance, the volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon begin helping to solve Ms Fuentes’s disappearance. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s Doug Bishop in a press briefing. Ms Fuentes’s family and police...

SELMA, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO