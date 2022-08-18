Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
Kiely Rodni news - live: Divers reveal it took less than 30 minutes to find body in Prosser Creek Reservoir
The search for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni has led divers to a body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water as officials are yet to confirm whether that’s Ms Rodni or not. Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. The group had been invited to join the search by law enforcement, they said. “We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page, adding a prayer emoji and a...
Owami Davies police issued CCTV images showing wrong woman
Met hurriedly apologised and withdrew images that it initially said showed missing woman in a shop
A Woman Was Carjacked At Gunpoint By 3 Suspects In a Toronto Parking Lot Last Night
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects yesterday in a grocery store parking lot in North York. The Toronto Police Service reports that the robbery occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, in a parking lot at York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue, according to a tweet.
Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes
The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to the teenager’s disappearance, the volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon begin helping to solve Ms Fuentes’s disappearance. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s Doug Bishop in a press briefing. Ms Fuentes’s family and police...
