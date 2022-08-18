ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Kiely Rodni news - live: Divers reveal it took less than 30 minutes to find body in Prosser Creek Reservoir

The search for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni has led divers to a body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water as officials are yet to confirm whether that’s Ms Rodni or not. Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. The group had been invited to join the search by law enforcement, they said. “We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page, adding a prayer emoji and a...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes

The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to the teenager’s disappearance, the volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon begin helping to solve Ms Fuentes’s disappearance. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s Doug Bishop in a press briefing. Ms Fuentes’s family and police...
SELMA, CA

