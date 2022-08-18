Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Alabama Gives Saban New 8-Year, $93.6 Million Deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year...
Braves aim for season-series sweep of Pirates
The visiting Atlanta Braves will shoot for a series and season sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet
US News and World Report
Report on UNLV Student Boxing Death Draws Anger, Not Action
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators on Tuesday called the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student after he fought in a fraternity charity boxing match last November a tragedy and branded the event “an illegal fight.”. But they said they lacked authority then or...
US News and World Report
Konnor McClain Rallies to Claim US Gymnastics National Title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever." She watched the...
Comments / 0