Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough

Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
WRAL News

Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
WRAL News

Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
WRAL News

Crowds at RDU frustrated by delays, cancellations

Morrisville, N.C. — Airlines are being told to step up after cancellations and delays continue to climb across the country. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has asked airlines to provide food vouchers or hotel stays for delays and cancellations. For some people the pressure on the airlines could not come...
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
WRAL News

Blake: A quick fix needed for football postponed game policy

Editor's note: Everyone has ideas for what rules they'd like to see changed. However, many of them in high school sports are either incompatible with the set-in-stone bylaws or too wide-ranging to ever have a shot at being implemented. This fall, HighSchoolOT Contributor J. Mike Blake will be focusing on practicality and utility when offering 10 ideas for what he believes would be well-received and simple changes to certain NCHSAA rules and regulations — things that would not require an overhaul of existing measures, yet could have an important impact.
WRAL News

Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
WRAL News

RDU announces nonstop flight service to the Bahamas

Morrisville, N.C. — The Raleigh-Bahamas pipeline is coming to fruition. Nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will launch this fall. Bahamasair will become RDU's 14th airline and fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning on Nov. 17. Bahamasair will begin service to...
