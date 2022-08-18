Read full article on original website
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
'RACE: Are we so different?' exhibit returns to NC Museum of Natural Science with updated specifics to southeast US
Raleigh, N.C. — After 5 years, an updated version of a popular exhibit about "race" returns to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It’s called “Race; Are We So Different?" The new exhibit offers more detail about "race" in North Carolina as well as the southeastern region of United States.
City of Durham and Duke funding listening sessions with survivors of gun violence
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham and Duke University are partnering on a "Prescriptions for Repair" project, working with survivors of gun violence and searching for solutions to systemic issues in the Bull City. At the Aug. 18 work session, city councilmembers said they planned to allocate $72,000...
Fayetteville is home to some of the best hiking trails in North Carolina
Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that most hikers can hike around 8 miles every day? Whether or not you're a professional hiker or just like to do it for fun, there are plenty of hiking trails in North Carolina that you can enjoy as much (or as little) as you want. Even hiking in Fayetteville alone is engaging, and the trails there have a lot to offer.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Lidl deals Aug. 24-30: Blueberries, lemons, chicken sausage, frozen pizza, 10 for $10 sale
Lidl has new sales starting Wednesday, August 24 including blueberries, lemons, Granny Smith apples, cheese bricks (2 for $2), chicken sausage, Chips Ahoy! ice cream, thin crust pizza, canned peaches, 10 for $10 sale and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough
Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
School supplies at 5 stores: 5 On Your Side finds the cheapest place to shop
Back to school sticker shock is real. The cost of back-to-school essentials is up 8 to 18 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While you can't control inflation, you do have lots of power over where you shop. “Because of inflation and the increased cost of goods, people...
Crowds at RDU frustrated by delays, cancellations
Morrisville, N.C. — Airlines are being told to step up after cancellations and delays continue to climb across the country. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has asked airlines to provide food vouchers or hotel stays for delays and cancellations. For some people the pressure on the airlines could not come...
Knightdale woman gives birth early in car during trip to GA
Monroe County, Ga. — A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies, instead she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms. Abby Wiseman was expecting to deliver her daughter in Knightdale in...
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Blake: A quick fix needed for football postponed game policy
Editor's note: Everyone has ideas for what rules they'd like to see changed. However, many of them in high school sports are either incompatible with the set-in-stone bylaws or too wide-ranging to ever have a shot at being implemented. This fall, HighSchoolOT Contributor J. Mike Blake will be focusing on practicality and utility when offering 10 ideas for what he believes would be well-received and simple changes to certain NCHSAA rules and regulations — things that would not require an overhaul of existing measures, yet could have an important impact.
Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
RDU announces nonstop flight service to the Bahamas
Morrisville, N.C. — The Raleigh-Bahamas pipeline is coming to fruition. Nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will launch this fall. Bahamasair will become RDU's 14th airline and fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning on Nov. 17. Bahamasair will begin service to...
