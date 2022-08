The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived injured DL Jalen Dalton.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO