US stocks close lower as 10-year yield holds above 3% amid rate-hike bets
The 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below 3% after weak housing data, but rebounded to climb back above it.
US says Ukraine grain exports near pre-war levels
Ukraine is on course to ship nearly as much grain this month as it did before the Russian invasion, in a triumph for international efforts to ease food shortages, a US official said Tuesday. The European effort is shipping 2.5-3 million tons of produce into the European Union and beyond to international markets each month, the official said.
