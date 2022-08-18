ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US says Ukraine grain exports near pre-war levels

Ukraine is on course to ship nearly as much grain this month as it did before the Russian invasion, in a triumph for international efforts to ease food shortages, a US official said Tuesday. The European effort is shipping 2.5-3 million tons of produce into the European Union and beyond to international markets each month, the official said.
INDUSTRY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
57K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy