ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Krbp#Wfc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wells Fargo
Benzinga

Audited Financial Statements: MCTO Bi-Weekly Status Report

Montréal – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its first bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. On August 3, 2022, the Company announced that its consolidated audited financial...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock

Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AREV Adds Dr. Apte to the SAB

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the appointment of Sateesh Apte MD to the Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") of AREV. AREV Life...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NaaS Technology Registers 47% Growth In Q2 Revenues

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS reported second-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 47% year-on-year, to RMB56.3 million ($8.4 million) versus RMB38.3 million last year. Revenues from online EV charging solutions increased 39% Y/Y to RMB52.2 million ($7.8 million), and Offline EV charging revenues soared 562% to RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million). The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Struggles To Get New Funding: Report

The recent downward trend for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY stock has made it difficult for the struggling company to get the capital infusion, Wall Street Journal reported. Last week, the activist investor Ryan Cohen announced plans to sell his entire 10% stake, and many of the individuals who followed him to invest in the retail chain's shares have also sold.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy