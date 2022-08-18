Read full article on original website
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW・
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW・
Two US States To Move Forward With Talc Related Lawsuits Against JNJ
Financial Times reported that Johnson & Johnson JNJ wants to use the “Texas two-step” bankruptcy strategy to block cases claiming its talc-based baby powder caused cancer in two US states. A New Jersey court will consider a request by a J&J subsidiary to stop New Mexico and Mississippi...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Benzinga
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its first bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. On August 3, 2022, the Company announced that its consolidated audited financial...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Benzinga
Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock
Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
Benzinga
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Benzinga
AREV Adds Dr. Apte to the SAB
VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the appointment of Sateesh Apte MD to the Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") of AREV. AREV Life...
Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Be Pursuing Cathie Wood-Backed Healthcare Firm
Home-health company Signify Health Inc. SGFY is being pursued by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and a couple of other firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: UnitedHealth has tabled the highest bid of over $30 per share for Signify, and...
Benzinga
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
NaaS Technology Registers 47% Growth In Q2 Revenues
NaaS Technology Inc NAAS reported second-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 47% year-on-year, to RMB56.3 million ($8.4 million) versus RMB38.3 million last year. Revenues from online EV charging solutions increased 39% Y/Y to RMB52.2 million ($7.8 million), and Offline EV charging revenues soared 562% to RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million). The...
Credit Suisse Names Dixit Joshi Finance Chief, Francesca McDonagh As COO
Credit Suisse Group AG CS has appointed Dixit Joshi as Chief Financial Officer and Francesca McDonagh as Group Chief Operating Officer. They will both join the Executive Board. Joshi rejoins Credit Suisse, taking up the role of CFO on October 1, 2022. He succeeds David Mathers, who decided to step...
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
Bed Bath & Beyond Struggles To Get New Funding: Report
The recent downward trend for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY stock has made it difficult for the struggling company to get the capital infusion, Wall Street Journal reported. Last week, the activist investor Ryan Cohen announced plans to sell his entire 10% stake, and many of the individuals who followed him to invest in the retail chain's shares have also sold.
