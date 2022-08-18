ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
MISSOURI STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
AUSTIN, TX
flicksandfood.com

New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date

New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you

San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?

It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

