Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA
He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
RELATED PEOPLE
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
flicksandfood.com
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
CBS Austin
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXAN
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti. Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0