ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart

The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight. 
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Kankakee, IL
CBS Chicago

Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments

SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Cobank#Charity#Kankakee Valley Remc#Cobank Sharing Success
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
fox32chicago.com

Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
HAMMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy