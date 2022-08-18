Read full article on original website
The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart
The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
