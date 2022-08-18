Read full article on original website
ATL and 29: Deep into the August doldrums
Glen Willis and Kevin Chouinard discuss the back end of the Atlanta Hawks’ frontcourt rotation, the schedule for the 2022-23 season, and a whole lot more (at least by the standard of the NBA’s least-active month). ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and...
Report: Hawks offered Collins, Hunter, draft compensation in rejected offer for Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA earlier this summer, but since then it has been rather quiet. The Nets understandably have been reluctant to entertain trade offers for their superstar forward, and Durant by all indications is sticking to his trade demands out of the Big Apple.
Raiders cut roster down to 80 on Tuesday
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially down to 80 players on the roster after making several roster moves on Tuesday. That included the release of veteran running back Kenyan Drake, which was announced yesterday. Here are the players the Raiders released on Tuesday to get down to the league-mandated 80...
