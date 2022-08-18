ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bleacher Report

Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Saints' Blake Gillikin Shares Text About 'Random' NFL Drug Testing After 81-Yard Punt

It turns out punting the ball 81 yards might catch the eye of fans and others. Perhaps even the NFL's drug testers. New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard punt during Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he shared a message that said he was chosen for a "random" drug test with the caption "punt at your own risk."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract

With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 2

NFL teams always play things cautiously during the preseason, which can make it tough for fantasy managers to glean useful information from the games that don't count. Still, usage rates—or, in some cases, even the lack of usage—can be helpful to project depth charts and roles going forward.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Biggest Questions That Still Need to Be Answered in Final Week of 2022 NFL Preseason

Through two weeks of preseason action, there have been both expected developments and surprises across the NFL. We haven't seen Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field yet. That's no shock given the fact that the reigning MVP told ESPN's Rob Demovsky earlier this month doesn't see much value in making a brief exhibition appearance.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lions' Jameson Williams Put on NFI List; Reportedly Targeting Midseason Return

The Detroit Lions have placed Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be unavailable to begin the year after suffering a torn ACL in last year's college football national championship game while at Alabama.
DETROIT, MI

