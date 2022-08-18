Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Blake Gillikin Shares Text About 'Random' NFL Drug Testing After 81-Yard Punt
It turns out punting the ball 81 yards might catch the eye of fans and others. Perhaps even the NFL's drug testers. New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard punt during Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he shared a message that said he was chosen for a "random" drug test with the caption "punt at your own risk."
Bleacher Report
Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract
With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 2
NFL teams always play things cautiously during the preseason, which can make it tough for fantasy managers to glean useful information from the games that don't count. Still, usage rates—or, in some cases, even the lack of usage—can be helpful to project depth charts and roles going forward.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly come to an end after one year. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Las Vegas plans to release Drake. He appeared in 12 games for the team in 2021 with two starts. Josina Anderson of CBS...
Bleacher Report
King: 'Won't Be Surprised If' Justin Jefferson Is Considered NFL's Best WR After 2022
Entering his third year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is facing high expectations. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote Monday in this week's Football Morning in America that the 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the best player at his position:. "So what's new for...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Questions That Still Need to Be Answered in Final Week of 2022 NFL Preseason
Through two weeks of preseason action, there have been both expected developments and surprises across the NFL. We haven't seen Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field yet. That's no shock given the fact that the reigning MVP told ESPN's Rob Demovsky earlier this month doesn't see much value in making a brief exhibition appearance.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Denies 'Masked Singer' Buzz After Returning to Buccaneers Practice
Sorry, Masked Singer fans. It doesn't look like the greatest quarterback of all time will be appearing on the program. Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday and denied that he had left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to make an appearance on the Fox show:. Brady returned to practice...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady 'Firing on All Cylinders' in Return to Bucs Practice, Says Cameron Brate
Tom Brady returned from his 11-day absence at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp and apparently didn't miss a beat. Tight end Cameron Brate praised the quarterback's work in practice Monday:. "I'm sure wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting his reps in," Brate told reporters. "If anyone...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names
Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Put on NFI List; Reportedly Targeting Midseason Return
The Detroit Lions have placed Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be unavailable to begin the year after suffering a torn ACL in last year's college football national championship game while at Alabama.
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett appreciates 'trust' shown in him while supporting family
BEREA − Family before football. For Myles Garrett, there was never a question about that. Garrett spent four practices last week away from the Browns. That was in order to be with an ailing family member back in Texas. ...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2
Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike...
Los Angeles Chargers star J.C. Jackson undergoes surgery, out up to a month
The Los Angeles Chargers signed star cornerback J.C. Jackson this past spring to be their No. 1 cornerback as the
Bleacher Report
Chase Young Placed on PUP List amid Injury Rehab; Will Miss Commanders' 1st 4 Games
Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young will miss the first four games of the 2022 season after being placed on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Tuesday. Young continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered last November. He's eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9...
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Retire Sonny Jurgensen's Jersey; QB Inducted into Hall of Fame in 1983
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is getting his No. 9 jersey retired by the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN's John Keim, the ceremony will take place during Washington's Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgensen played 18 seasons in the NFL from 1957 to 1974. He was drafted...
