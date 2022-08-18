Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-New blasts in Crimea, Russian missile wounds 12 near nuclear plant
(Adds new blasts in Crimea, details) Aug 20 (Reuters) - New blasts resounded in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula on Saturday and a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians, Russian and Ukrainian officials said. That strike...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Adds news of drone strike, explosions and U.S. Treasury warning) Aug 20 (Reuters) - A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.
Agriculture Online
Four more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine's ports, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by David Clarke)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 mln tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday. Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is...
Agriculture Online
Ascot, Marsh insure grain ship from Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh and Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said on Tuesday they have provided coverage for a vessel carrying grain and food products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under its new marine cargo and war insurance facility. Launched last month, it provides coverage up to $50...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine agricultural exports could rise to 4 mln T in August
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. Denys Marchuk, whose organisation...
Agriculture Online
Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month. Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal. (Reporting by Reuters;...
Unexpected war warning system: Chernobyl tour’s camera
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Months before Russia invaded Ukraine, Yaroslav Yemelianenko decided to set up a battery-operated camera showing his company’s tourist information center at a checkpoint near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Imagine his surprise when sitting in his Kyiv apartment on Feb. 24, his livestream showed...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday that an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although it is unclear when the grain will be shipped. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its...
Agriculture Online
Consultancy SovEcon says Russia's wheat exports down 27% y/y in July-Aug
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports in July-August, the first two months of the 2022/23 season, amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, a decline of 27% from the year-earlier period and the lowest volume since 2017/18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Agriculture Online
IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now. Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV. The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with...
Agriculture Online
India says not planning to import wheat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn gains nearly 1.5% as U.S. crop deteriorates in hot, dry weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose around half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pakistan PM seeks Qatari investment in energy and aviation sectors
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Qatar to invest in Pakistan's energy and aviation sectors during a meeting with the Qatar Investment Authority in Doha on Tuesday, according to a statement from Sharif's office. Sharif travelled to Qatar earlier on Tuesday in hopes of attracting...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Kenya's bonds fall after Odinga formally challenges election results - Tradeweb data
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's Eurobonds fell on Monday after veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga formally challenged the results of this month's presidential election at the country's Supreme Court. The country's dollar-denominated government bonds were down as much as 2 cents on the dollar at 1318 GMT, with the...
Agriculture Online
Northern part of damaged Beirut grain silos collapses - media
BEIRUT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The northern section of the grain silos damaged two years ago by a blast at the Beirut port collapsed early on Tuesday after warnings the structure was leaning too far to stay up. The crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront,...
Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing
MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday to pay tribute to the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker killed in a car bombing that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian intelligence. Speaking during a farewell ceremony at a Moscow broadcast production center, Alexander Dugin said with his voice breaking that his 29-year-old daughter, a commentator with a nationalist Russian television channel, “died for the people, died for Russia.” “The huge price we have to pay can only be justified by the highest achievement, our victory,” he said, standing next to his daughter’s casket, her black-and-white portrait placed behind it. “She lived for the sake of victory, and she died for the sake of victory. Our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our state.” Darya Dugina was killed when a remotely-controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 3.3 mln T of grains as yield jumps
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 3.3 million tonnes of grains from 13.9% of the sown area so far during their harvest, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said on Tuesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.46 tonnes per hectare this year from 0.91...
