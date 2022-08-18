ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders cut roster down to 80 on Tuesday

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially down to 80 players on the roster after making several roster moves on Tuesday. That included the release of veteran running back Kenyan Drake, which was announced yesterday. Here are the players the Raiders released on Tuesday to get down to the league-mandated 80...
