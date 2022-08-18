ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Best things to do this week in South Florida: Roger Waters, Black Keys, National Dog Day movie and an all-dessert dinner

Perhaps you’ll spend Monday, heck, the whole week, bickering over Sunday night’s introduction to a new generation of those wacky Targaryens in “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s prequel spinoff of “Game of Thrones” — when “GoT” premiered in 2011 your office probably hummed with people and what looked like productivity, interrupted by chatter about the show at an actual water cooler. There are other ...
communitynewspapers.com

Major Gift Announcement: José Milton Foundation

Belen Jesuit is excited to announce that the José Milton Foundation has pledged $4,500,000 to the school. This donation will go toward fulfilling the goals laid out in the new Strategic Plan designed to advance the vision and direction of the school. This gift represents the largest single donation made to the school to date. To commemorate this gift, the main school building will be named in honor of the foundation.
tamaractalk.com

KC’s Wing House and Sports Lounge Has Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist EuGene Gant's Breathwork Night, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
fsrmagazine.com

Fogo De Chão Debuts in Fort Lauderdale

Fogo de Chão, the internationally acclaimed restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opened its first Fort Lauderdale location on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community for gathering, dining and shopping. A portion of the first week’s sales will be donated to Feeding South Florida, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in the Greater Miami area and beyond. Fogo is a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida and was able to provide residents in need with over 140,000 meals from the Coral Gables opening in April 2022.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale

There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. One, east of Florida, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to do in Downtown Miami FL You Must Try

Looking for the Best Things to do in downtown Miami, FL?. Miami is more than just another tourist destination: it’s an adventure into culture, nature, and history. Located in Southeast Florida, Miami is home to nearly half-a-million people and attracts over 20 million visitors each year. With such a large and diverse population, there is a myriad of activities to experience in the city.
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
Miami New Times

Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations

In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
