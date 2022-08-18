Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Meeting the Electric Tractor Demand
Editor, Lorrie Boyer, talks with Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac, about the growing industry of electric tractors. Read more about Solectrac here.
Agriculture Online
Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, says Yara exec
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports for more than 80% of its needs, Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara, said on Tuesday. Speaking in public for the first time as chief executive of...
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks
The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
Lula: Brazil doesn't need to cut a single tree to increase agricultural output
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday the country doesn't need to cut a single tree to plant more soybeans, sugarcane or raise cattle as he called for additional policies to rein in on deforestation. "If the world is willing...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise with export hopes
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Monday, led higher by gains in soymeal futures and signs of strong demand from China, traders said. * Soyoil futures also posted sharp gains, shrugging off weakness in the crude oil market. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that export inspections of soybeans totaled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in line with trade expectations for 400,000 to 875,000 tonnes. USDA also boosted its estimate of the prior week's soybean inspections total to 768,328 tonnes from 744,571 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop at 58% on Aug. 21, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 31-1/4 cents at $14.35-1/4 a bushel, breaking through its 10-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages on its way to a one-week high. * CBOT December soymeal gained $13.10 to $415.40 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.65 cent higher at 66.35 cents per lb. * China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
Consultancy SovEcon says Russia's wheat exports down 27% y/y in July-Aug
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports in July-August, the first two months of the 2022/23 season, amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, a decline of 27% from the year-earlier period and the lowest volume since 2017/18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap
SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
Agriculture Online
Organic transition package includes mentors, crop insurance subsidies
The Agriculture Department will spend $300 million on an initiative to help farmers transition to organic production and on “pinpointed” market development projects, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. It would be the single largest investment ever in organic agriculture by the USDA “and a big step in the right direction,” said the Organic Trade Association.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pesticide sales in Brazil jump as prices rise -industry group
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pesticide sales in Brazil rose by almost 18% to 34.26 billion reais ($6.65 billion) in the first half of the year, industry group Sindiveg told Reuters on Monday, attributing the rise to higher logistics and raw material costs. Sindiveg represents companies like Adama, Nutrien...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at six-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; wheat extends climb
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm but improved U.S. weather caps gains; corn down
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Monday, supported by bargain-buying, although expectations of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest limited gains. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 10-18, soybeans up 6-16
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures rise on spillover support...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans settle slightly off midday highs | Tuesday August 23, 2022
September corn settled up 27¢ at $6.60. September soybeans settled up 43¢ at $15.70. Wheat also took a bit of dip but is still up overall. CBOT wheat is up 12¢. KC wheat is up 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Live cattle end the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine agricultural exports could rise to 4 mln T in August
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. Denys Marchuk, whose organisation...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improved U.S. weather, higher S.American planting
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday, with forecasts of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and expectations of higher South American planting weighing on the market. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. "Unless China emerges as...
Agriculture Online
IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now. Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV. The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with...
Agriculture Online
Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
