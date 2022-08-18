ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Agriculture Online

Meeting the Electric Tractor Demand

Editor, Lorrie Boyer, talks with Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac, about the growing industry of electric tractors. Read more about Solectrac here.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks

The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with export hopes

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Monday, led higher by gains in soymeal futures and signs of strong demand from China, traders said. * Soyoil futures also posted sharp gains, shrugging off weakness in the crude oil market. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that export inspections of soybeans totaled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in line with trade expectations for 400,000 to 875,000 tonnes. USDA also boosted its estimate of the prior week's soybean inspections total to 768,328 tonnes from 744,571 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop at 58% on Aug. 21, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 31-1/4 cents at $14.35-1/4 a bushel, breaking through its 10-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages on its way to a one-week high. * CBOT December soymeal gained $13.10 to $415.40 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.65 cent higher at 66.35 cents per lb. * China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Consultancy SovEcon says Russia's wheat exports down 27% y/y in July-Aug

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports in July-August, the first two months of the 2022/23 season, amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, a decline of 27% from the year-earlier period and the lowest volume since 2017/18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Organic transition package includes mentors, crop insurance subsidies

The Agriculture Department will spend $300 million on an initiative to help farmers transition to organic production and on “pinpointed” market development projects, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. It would be the single largest investment ever in organic agriculture by the USDA “and a big step in the right direction,” said the Organic Trade Association.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Pesticide sales in Brazil jump as prices rise -industry group

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pesticide sales in Brazil rose by almost 18% to 34.26 billion reais ($6.65 billion) in the first half of the year, industry group Sindiveg told Reuters on Monday, attributing the rise to higher logistics and raw material costs. Sindiveg represents companies like Adama, Nutrien...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm but improved U.S. weather caps gains; corn down

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Monday, supported by bargain-buying, although expectations of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest limited gains. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 10-18, soybeans up 6-16

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures rise on spillover support...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine agricultural exports could rise to 4 mln T in August

KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. Denys Marchuk, whose organisation...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on improved U.S. weather, higher S.American planting

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday, with forecasts of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and expectations of higher South American planting weighing on the market. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. "Unless China emerges as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now. Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV. The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
AGRICULTURE

