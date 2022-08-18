Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot." The signs of drought are everywhere here, from the shrinking... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO