spotonidaho.com

Idaho's demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:18. 02:02. Deputy...
Idaho National Laboratory aims towards net-zero

A quarter of emissions in the United States comes from energy and a National Laboratory here in Idaho is working to change that. From new nuclear investments to electric vehicles, scientists and engineers at Idaho National Laboratory are working to shift the electricity grid and they're...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business

If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy... ★...
