Idaho's demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor...
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate...
A.G. hopeful Raul Labrador looks ahead, but not too far
Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is a politician who is loathed by his detractors and practically idolized by his supporters to the right. There is little room for neutrality.
Idaho-raised CEO Dan Price quit under pressure. This timeline shows the allegations
Dan Price, CEO, announced that employees in its Boise office will now get the same minimum wage as its Seattle counterparts. Effective immediately. | BY KATHERINE JONES NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) - Seven years after Dan Price's meteoric rise to prominence, the Seattle-based CEO raised...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like...
Death notices
John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 09:39. 01:20. 01:20. 01:20. 00:07. 23:42. 23:11.
Idaho National Laboratory aims towards net-zero
A quarter of emissions in the United States comes from energy and a National Laboratory here in Idaho is working to change that. From new nuclear investments to electric vehicles, scientists and engineers at Idaho National Laboratory are working to shift the electricity grid and they're...
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. All three members made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park. During...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 19 at 5:39PM MDT until August 19 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho... East central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho... Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT,...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Geballe, Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech, CNN Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
Courtesy photo and video SHELLEY - The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It's...
Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show
Photo and video courtesy KPVI IDAHO FALLS - A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean...
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business
If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy... ★...
Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Taber to 16 miles west of Springfield to 14 miles northwest of Minidoka to 16 miles north of Gooding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain, wind gusts to 40 mph,...
