Idaho State

Idaho's demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor...
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate...
POCATELLO, ID
Death notices

John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 09:39. 01:20. 01:20. 01:20. 00:07. 23:42. 23:11.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho National Laboratory aims towards net-zero

A quarter of emissions in the United States comes from energy and a National Laboratory here in Idaho is working to change that. From new nuclear investments to electric vehicles, scientists and engineers at Idaho National Laboratory are working to shift the electricity grid and they're...
IDAHO STATE
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three other adults...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. All three members made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park. During...
POCATELLO, ID
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

Courtesy photo and video SHELLEY - The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It's...
SHELLEY, ID
Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show

Photo and video courtesy KPVI IDAHO FALLS - A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business

If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy... ★...
