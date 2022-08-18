#EastIdahoNews #dylanrounds IDAHO FALLS - The parents of a man from eastern Idaho who vanished near the Utah-Nevada border want a different law enforcement agency to take over the investigation into their missing son. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, disappeared nearly three months ago while farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His grandmother spoke with him on ...

