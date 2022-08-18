Read full article on original website
Dylan Rounds' parents want different agency to take over criminal case of their missing son (Video)
#EastIdahoNews #dylanrounds IDAHO FALLS - The parents of a man from eastern Idaho who vanished near the Utah-Nevada border want a different law enforcement agency to take over the investigation into their missing son. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, disappeared nearly three months ago while farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His grandmother spoke with him on ...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:18. 02:02. Deputy...
Idaho-raised CEO Dan Price quit under pressure. This timeline shows the allegations
Dan Price, CEO, announced that employees in its Boise office will now get the same minimum wage as its Seattle counterparts. Effective immediately. | BY KATHERINE JONES NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) - Seven years after Dan Price's meteoric rise to prominence, the Seattle-based CEO raised...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Geballe, Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech, CNN Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 140 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 89,344 acres - nearly 140 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% as of Saturday, Aug. 20. To read the full story, visit ...
Clarkston man killed in motorcycle accident
A Clarkston man was killed following a motorcycle accident over the weekend near Enterprise, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Karl Schmidt was traveling on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise Saturday when the accident occurred. Schmidt was pronounced... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:09. 13:18. 13:18.
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business
If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs. If this sounds familiar, the name Freya Clay Co might sound familiar too.The company was started and is completely run by Savvy... ★...
