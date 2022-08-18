ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joe Davis
Austin Barnes
Gavin Lux
Justin Turner
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Gets Through Mental Struggles With Help From Support Group

It’s never about how you start… For Max Muncy, he looked like a shell of his former All-Star self through most of the season. Lucky for Dodgers fans, there is a reason Muncy is a pro athlete and thanks to a change in his swing, he has been able to turn his season around. Adjusting from his injury and relearning what he did best was no easy feat, but he’s getting there one day at a time. He spoke at length with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic about his season and his struggles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Won the Joey Gallo Trade, Impact Injured Arms Close to Returning | Blue Heaven Podcast

Early reactions to the Max Muncy contract extension and how the Dodgers were right to reward the slugger with a little peace of mind going forward. After, we dig into LA’s fish gutting after a Marlins sweep. The convincing weekend drubbing showed us the offense can perform against elite pitching with a tanking over the NL Cy Young award front runner. Additionally, Dustin May’s return gave fans a whole lot to be excited about as we march toward October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 22

After splitting their last series in Milwaukee, the Dodgers came home looking at three games against three really good young Marlins pitchers. They only ended up facing two of the really good pitchers, as Braxton Garrett got hurt and the Dodgers got to knock around Bryan Hoeing in his major league debut on Saturday. In the bookend games of the series, the Dodgers beat Jesus Luzardo in a pitchers duel and Sandy Alcantara in a blowout, resulting in a three-game sweep to extend their NL West lead to 18 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever Out for Season with Shoulder Injury

The Dodgers have made a living by signing reliever cast-offs to bargain deals, fixing them, and then letting them walk in free agency for a healthy pay day. Corey Knebel is among the more recent examples of the Dodgers successful reliever reclamation projects. After putting up a 2.45 ERA in 2021 with LA (27 appearances), the Phillies whisked him away in free agency on a one-year, $10M deal. Knebel has been effective this year (3.43 ERA), but on Sunday morning, news broke that the righty is done for the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon

It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 22

After sweeping the Marins over the weekend, the Dodgers look to continue a successful homestand as the Brewers come into town for three games. While Los Angeles was sweeping Miami to extend its division lead to 18 games, Milwaukee was losing two of three to the lowly Chicago Cubs to drop five games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
