It’s never about how you start… For Max Muncy, he looked like a shell of his former All-Star self through most of the season. Lucky for Dodgers fans, there is a reason Muncy is a pro athlete and thanks to a change in his swing, he has been able to turn his season around. Adjusting from his injury and relearning what he did best was no easy feat, but he’s getting there one day at a time. He spoke at length with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic about his season and his struggles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO