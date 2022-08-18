Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
What you need to know about the water restrictions in GlendaleCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Becomes More Clear
The Dodgers are hoping that Clayton Kershaw will be ready to go when the playoffs roll around. They don’t necessarily need him for the regular season run, especially with their lead in the National League West over the Padres. But the playoff implications of him being out are tough to ignore.
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto Continue to Playfully Troll Joey Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman’s Favorite Player Is Probably Yours Too
Freddie Freeman and his family had a busy day on Monday, making stops at two Los Angeles-area schools as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour. The Freemans first visited Solano Avenue Elementary School just a few blocks northeast of Dodger Stadium, then they headed a few miles southeast to Garfield High School in East L.A.
Angels owner Arte Moreno has started exploring option of selling the team
Arte Moreno has started exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, the team announced Tuesday morning, and has taken on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Dodgers News: LA Agrees to Contract Extension With Max Muncy
It hasn’t been the best season for Max Muncy. The Dodgers first baseman entered the year coming off of a torn UCL in his elbow, something the team opted to let him play through in 2022. And while we won’t know for sure if that was the problem early on, he sure looks different as of late.
Dodgers: Joe Davis was ‘a Mess’ When Fox Offered Him His Dream Job
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis was a guest on the Barstool podcast Starting 9 on Thursday, and he told the story of when Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager officially offered him the job to take over for Joe Buck as Fox’s lead baseball broadcaster, which includes calling the All-Star Game and the World Series.
Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Claimed By Division Rivals
Reyes Moronta’s first season with the Dodgers appears to be over. Moronta, who was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for the return of Dustin May, has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moronta had an up-and-down season in Los Angeles, putting up zeroes in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Highlights: Dustin May Dazzles in Return as LA Cruises Past Marlins
After 476 days, the Dodgers finally saw Dustin May take the mound for a major league baseball game again. His season debut came on Saturday evening against the Miami Marlins, as he earned his first win in a 7-0 victory. The pitching was brilliant once again, and the offense finally snapped a cold streak to support their young righty in his return to the mound.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Gets Through Mental Struggles With Help From Support Group
It’s never about how you start… For Max Muncy, he looked like a shell of his former All-Star self through most of the season. Lucky for Dodgers fans, there is a reason Muncy is a pro athlete and thanks to a change in his swing, he has been able to turn his season around. Adjusting from his injury and relearning what he did best was no easy feat, but he’s getting there one day at a time. He spoke at length with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic about his season and his struggles.
Dodgers Won the Joey Gallo Trade, Impact Injured Arms Close to Returning | Blue Heaven Podcast
Early reactions to the Max Muncy contract extension and how the Dodgers were right to reward the slugger with a little peace of mind going forward. After, we dig into LA’s fish gutting after a Marlins sweep. The convincing weekend drubbing showed us the offense can perform against elite pitching with a tanking over the NL Cy Young award front runner. Additionally, Dustin May’s return gave fans a whole lot to be excited about as we march toward October.
Dodgers News: Roberts Hints at Ryan Pepiot’s Future Role
The Dodgers are about to have a very good problem on their hands. For most of the year, they’ve struggled to keep healthy starters around. Guys like Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney, and Clayton Kershaw have all missed decent chunks of the year with various injuries. And despite losing Buehler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers Postgame: Brewers Down LA as Offense Stumbles; Urias Takes Tough Loss
The Dodgers lost to the Brewers, 4-0, in a Monday night game in which they squandered some early scoring opportunities and just never could complete a rally. Julio Urias pitched six outstanding innings but takes a tough-luck loss because one of the two hits he allowed went over the wall in left field.
Dodgers News: Wives and Girlfriends Choosing Walkup Songs Produces Great Results
The Dodgers celebrated Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, and for a fun little treat, they had the wives and girlfriends (“WAGs”) of the Dodgers players choose songs by women to be their guys’ walkup music for the day. To say the WAGs nailed it...
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 22
After splitting their last series in Milwaukee, the Dodgers came home looking at three games against three really good young Marlins pitchers. They only ended up facing two of the really good pitchers, as Braxton Garrett got hurt and the Dodgers got to knock around Bryan Hoeing in his major league debut on Saturday. In the bookend games of the series, the Dodgers beat Jesus Luzardo in a pitchers duel and Sandy Alcantara in a blowout, resulting in a three-game sweep to extend their NL West lead to 18 games.
Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever Out for Season with Shoulder Injury
The Dodgers have made a living by signing reliever cast-offs to bargain deals, fixing them, and then letting them walk in free agency for a healthy pay day. Corey Knebel is among the more recent examples of the Dodgers successful reliever reclamation projects. After putting up a 2.45 ERA in 2021 with LA (27 appearances), the Phillies whisked him away in free agency on a one-year, $10M deal. Knebel has been effective this year (3.43 ERA), but on Sunday morning, news broke that the righty is done for the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: NL Cy Young Front Runner Bewildered by Disastrous Outing vs LA
On paper, the Dodgers game on Sunday afternoon should have gone much differently. They had rookie Ryan Pepiot going head-to-head with potential Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. He has gone 7 or more innings in every other start this month until he ran into the Los Angeles offense this weekend.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo’s Performance ‘Validates’ His Hard Work
Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers have made a lot of trade deadline deals over the years that made waves throughout the league and the fanbase. You had Rich Hill and Josh Reddick in 2016, Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier in 2018, and Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last year.
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon
It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 22
After sweeping the Marins over the weekend, the Dodgers look to continue a successful homestand as the Brewers come into town for three games. While Los Angeles was sweeping Miami to extend its division lead to 18 games, Milwaukee was losing two of three to the lowly Chicago Cubs to drop five games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0