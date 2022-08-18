US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has announced that Steve Short has been promoted to senior vice president of supply chain. In his new role, Short will lead US LBM’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations, supporting the company’s more than 400 locations nationwide. Short joined US LBM earlier this year as vice president of operations and succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Pat Managan, who is retiring from the company.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO