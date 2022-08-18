Read full article on original website
Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them
Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus and that's when he decided to take action.
US LBM Names Senior VP of Supply Chain
US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has announced that Steve Short has been promoted to senior vice president of supply chain. In his new role, Short will lead US LBM’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations, supporting the company’s more than 400 locations nationwide. Short joined US LBM earlier this year as vice president of operations and succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Pat Managan, who is retiring from the company.
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution has joined Women In Trucking as a corporate member, partnering together to empower women as they develop careers in the trucking industry. Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the employment and success of female drivers that now comprise over 13% of the over-the-road (OTR) gender-diverse workforce.
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
The climate law has earmarked $27 billion towards establishing a national green bank with more funding than similar initiatives in the U.K. and Australia.
Vaccine maker asks FDA to greenlight updated omicron booster shot
Pfizer has submitted data on its bivalent COVID-19 booster shot that specifically targets the latest omicron subvariants. If authorized, the company says the shots could be ready as soon as September.
