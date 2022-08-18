ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US LBM Names Senior VP of Supply Chain

US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has announced that Steve Short has been promoted to senior vice president of supply chain. In his new role, Short will lead US LBM’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations, supporting the company’s more than 400 locations nationwide. Short joined US LBM earlier this year as vice president of operations and succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Pat Managan, who is retiring from the company.
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution has joined Women In Trucking as a corporate member, partnering together to empower women as they develop careers in the trucking industry. Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the employment and success of female drivers that now comprise over 13% of the over-the-road (OTR) gender-diverse workforce.
